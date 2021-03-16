Television review “Blood is bubbling in the cavities of sin” – Rauni Mollberg’s serious film Earth is a Sinful Song can no longer be watched without laughter

Based on Timo K. Muka’s novel, Maa is a sinful song would deserve a new life as a cult movie.

Finland 1973

Naturalism and the traditions of realism have had a strong and long-standing influence on Finnish cinema.

It is often mentioned as one of the peaks of naturalism Rauni Mollberg The earth is a sinful song, which is based on Timo K. Mukan novel.

Mukka was 19 when he published his debut book in 1964. The film adaptation was Mollberg’s firstborn. At the time of the premiere, Mollberg was a 44-year-old middle-aged factor who gained his spurs on television. The script was written in addition to Mollberg Panu Rajala and Pirjo Honkasalo, who also worked as an assistant director. The graph was Kari Sohlberg.

In the movie the date is not mentioned, but the story takes place in 1940s Lapland. It is home to a grumpy and arduous crowd. Electricity or other modern signs in their lives hardly appear.

Violence and death are present all the time. In the first minutes of dancing, a slave is stabbed. There is no reason to think. Before the end, we still have time to die for childbirth, logs and ice. The slaughter of reindeer is carefully presented, and the dog is kicked whenever it has to.

In the middle of it all, Martha (daughter of Mäkelä’s house (Maritta Viitamäki) is interested in sex. There are many men around, including the infamous Sámi Oula (Niiles-Jouni Aikio) arouses the lusts of Martha and the disapproval of others.

The earth is a sinful song received three Jussi Awards and more than 700,000 spectators. It was shown at festivals in Berlin, Chicago and Tehran, among others. Reviews praised, mostly. In Helsingin Sanomat Paula Talaskivi said it as a film that had been awaited for years.

Today The earth is a sinful song looks heavy-duty at first – until the whole thing derails. The people of Lapland are portrayed as low-minded slaves of their pastimes. As the preacher notes, blood is bubbling in the cavities of sin.

When, after the sermon, we move on to general orgies, we naturalize from naturalism to some kind of exotic rural surrealism.

The year 1973 was the pinnacle of Finnish sex exploitation film. That’s when it premiered, too Teuvo Tulion Sensuela, which also lingered in the exterior eroticism of the north.

Mollberg didn’t bring in a hint of humor, but the further we go, the harder the rollover is to look at with a serious face.

You should give up, make your mouth smile and enjoy the turkey movie. The earth is a sinful song would earn a new life as a cult movie.

Mollberg returned to Muka yet In the milk (1980). But To an unknown soldier in his version (1985) he succeeded nicely.