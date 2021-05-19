Television review Black comedy I Care a Lot doesn’t feel like comedy, it’s just cruel, disgusting and true

In the I Care a Lot comedy, women pretend to be philanthropists and cheat the elderly.

I Care a Lot ★★★

USA 2020

Is only two kinds of people: those who take and those from whom they are taken. With this cynical motto, you set off I Care a Lot a film in which the protagonist henceforth decides to be the one to take.

Marla Grayson, forty (Rosamund Pike) has succeeded in defrauding the American care system and is repeatedly appointed guardian of the elderly. In fact, Marla and her assistant look for suitable seniors, grab them and spot them behind bars in a service house. No one misses, and the trustee has access to their property.

Without knowing it is impossible for the US system to know whether a similar would be possible in any way. But it is not, of course, a question of black comedy in which Marla encounters the evil of her peers. Marla also appears before the court as a benefactor who thinks only of the best of the elderly. It goes full until he makes a mistake.

Marla and her girlfriend Fran (Eiza González) get a hint about a woman named Jennifer Peterson who shouldn’t be close and the house is lavish too. It goes the same way at first, but Jennifer seems to have an authoritative close, decent gangster.

The movie is directed and written by a British J Blakeson, and Roslaund Pike, who plays Marla, is British too. The script is accurate and witty, entertaining in that sense, but not just that. The implementation is also style conscious and Marlan Garderobi impressive.

However, Black Comedies are a special Genre in that they sometimes don’t feel like comedies at all, but as in this case, they’re just cruel, disgusting, and true.

The line between humor can be small, and in Blakeson’s film, the role is especially rotten.

Pike is in the role of Marla one-dimensional cold, expressionless and punchy, and his pretentious smile does not work for long. If the lead role is imagined by a more toned actor, in style Laura Dern, may comprise that the film also has the potential for what is desired, i.e. humor.

Game of Thrones known Peter Dinklage is a fun choice as a new actor, but that joke wears off all of a sudden. And what was that joke? Old Mrs. Peterson plays great Dianne Wiest, but just when he ‘s getting up and running, he’ s left aside.

In the end, you get a handy activity and quite a few scenes in the parking garages.