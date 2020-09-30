Television review Basque terrorism saves no one – every minute of the Spanish Patria series is important

Patria is based on Fernando Aramburu’s 2016 success book of the same name.

To the Basque Country members of the EEA, who demanded full independence, murdered nearly nine hundred men, women and children in Spain and France and wounded well over two thousand in their other terrorist attacks.

Where would this terror of more than fifty years of fear, silence, anger and violence come from, which was able to turn even the small friends of the small town against each other?

That is what the Spanish do Fernando Aramburun in an international success novel Patria (2016) and this is what happens in the modified Spanish series of the same name.

Patria (2020) may be the most influential European drama series of the year – down to the smallest drawings.

Terrorism reasons described in the Basque Country and played by the Basques Patria no backgrounds let alone explain. In the more than six hundred-page tragedy of Aramburu, who grew up in the Basque Country and settled in Germany, all the essential figures are, in a way, victims of violence.

The main and driving force behind the entire chain of events is the Txato in his sixties, who will be shot in front of his home as early as the third minute of the opening period. Honest Txato is a Basque, father of two adult children who owns a small transport company, unable to pay the second “revolutionary tax” extorted by Basque terrorists. Who or who shot him in a cold-blooded open spot in daylight in 1990?

Txato’s widow, who moved to San Sebastián after the murder, wants to know the truth before her death and returns to her old hometown in October 2011, when the weakened Eta has just announced a permanent ceasefire.

Would the son of a former best friend who has already been convicted of terrorist ET connections to prison be to blame?

With one level eight Patria is a thriller in which the inevitable events of a rainy afternoon are reverted several times from different perspectives: the victim and his family members, the suspect and his family members. After the murder, no one can return to the former, neither seek the truth nor know the truth.

The story, which seamlessly mixes different time levels, is complemented and deepened from episode to episode into a depressing, mind-poisoning community in which every scene and every minute seems meaningful.

At the same time, the main characters are women and, above all, the matriarchal women of families Bittori and Miren, who Elena Irureta and Ane Gabarain experience perfectly both younger and older.

Here in mind – and in relation to the whole story – it is not unreasonable that Aramburu Patriahas been published in Finland under the name Motherland.

Patria, HBO Nordic.