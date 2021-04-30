Television review Based on Nick Hornby’s novel, Juliet, Naked is a triangular drama that evokes more laughter than tears

The film grins through life through TV series, movies and pop music, but the laughter is warm.

Juliet, Naked ★★★

Britain / USA 2018

The most famous British writer Nick Hornbyn probably from novel filming High Fidelity (2000). It depicts a record store-owning musasnobi who knows how to name five of his favorite songs on a topic other than the subject but stumbles in his relationship. A more recent Hornby filming Juliet, Naked is like the other side of the story.

The protagonist of the film, Annie (Rose Byrne) lives in a small English seaside town with her longtime boyfriend Duncan (Chris O’Dowd). In a way, there is a third person in the relationship, the mysterious songwriter Tucker Crowe, whose pictures Duncan has lined the basement room and whose music he has been discussing on the website for years.

Annie feels like a third wheel at times when Duncan’s passion is focused on the idol. She herself doesn’t seem to have a passion like that either: Annie’s museum work is practically a legacy from her father, her partner is selected semi-on the basis of dexterity, and the city of residence is the same where she grew up.

Coincidentally, Annie gets in touch with her boyfriend idol Tucker Croween (Ethan Hawke), which has disappeared from the public decades ago. This one lives in his ex-wife’s garage across the Atlantic and tries to be a good father to his little child. Annie and Tucker start an email relationship.

The movie romance is not built on great emotions. Even a rock star does not appear as a dangerous charisma but as a stage of youth.

Juliet, Naked is an adult love story where children walk along and ex – peeks peek out the windows – sometimes literally.

At the same time, it lacks all the pain and uncomfortable weight of everyday life. If the tops of a love story are a little trimmed, the shallows are pruned almost completely. Thanks to the fan pattern, even the triangular drama evokes more laughter than tears.

The responsibility for laughter, however, rests mostly on the shoulders of the actors. Byrne, Hawke and O’Dowd carry it effortlessly.

The movie is Tamara Jenkins, Jim Taylorin and Evgenia Peretzin directed on the basis of the script Jesse Peretz. He has previously made music videos and directed, among other things, the sympathetic Our Idiot Brother -comedian (2011). Admirers of The Lemonheads may also know him as the lineup’s original bassist.

Although Juliet, Naked grins through life through TV series, movies and pop music, the laughter is warm and the music track is full of spots for the fans. Tucker Crowe’s songs have been written by singer-songwriters, among others Robyn Hitchcock and Ryan Adams.