Television review Baby disappears into cadres on Christmas Eve in Stockholm’s tough Snow Angels series

May 2, 2021
Culture|Television review

At the heart of the socially tinted Swedish-Danish series is motherhood.

Christmas Swedish-Danish placed around Snow angels (2020) is better than average in its gray, depressing and distressing Nordic subspecies. It is also very tough. The six-part series is supported from start to finish by a possible crime that hits the most vulnerable, five-week-old baby Lucas.

She’s disappeared on a snowstorm frosty night, and not Jenni’s mother, who wakes up drunken on an eve morning in a Stockholm suburban home (Josefin Asplund) admits that he remembers nothing. The same is true of five-year-old hearing-impaired sister Nicole (Nikole Baronas) and two jobs for Mr Salle, who weighs up at night (Ardalan Esmaili) and Jenn’s own Kajsa mother (Cecilia Nilsson) with a tattoo shop in the same yard.

Of course, Lucas’s steps also confuse Alice, the police investigating the case (Eva Melander) and Jenn’s family, even a boss who is too worried about the social worker, Maria (Maria Rossing).

However, the disappearance of the baby in its gripping tragedy is only a framework episode from period to period of deepening socially tinted drama with parenting at its core, and motherhood in particular. That is what unites the Dane Mette Heenon The main characters he wrote: a mother who cannot be a mother, a woman who would like to be a mother, and a woman who did not become a mother, – and a soon-to-be-born, runaway minor.

Of course, the multifaceted and dense story also has the ingredients for a puzzling thriller, the culprit of which is only revealed at the end of the fifth episode. But it does not comfort, does not cleanse.

Snow Angels, Fem at 10pm and Yle Areena. (K16)

The circumstantial evidence strongly suggests that the depressed Jenni (Josefin Asplund, right) is responsible for the unexplained disappearance of her five-week-old baby. Police Alice (Eva Melander) suspects the case may be much more complicated.­Picture: Stina Stjernkvist / SVT

