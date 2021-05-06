Television review Award-winning Russian documentaries tell of Putin believers in a style that would not have passed censorship in Russia

The small town of Jelnya is believed in the glory of war and Putin.

Russian president To Putin has built almost the same cult of personality as the Soviet Union To Stalin, North Korea Kim Il-sungille and many other dictators. From the outside, it may seem incomprehensible to believe that.

However, many believe, for there is no cult without followers. Putin’s popularity is at its lowest this century, but there are still enough believers in him. TV documentary Putin’s patriots (2019) shows one small town where faith is strong.

Yelnya, located near the Belarusian border, is said to be a city of military glory. The memory of the great patriotic war is still cherished there. Militarism and Putin are glorified. Relatives who died in the wars are proud. The West is threatening and NATO is besieging it.

The documentary introduces the residents of the city. The mother has educated her 16-year-old daughter Mashasta a mannequin of militarism singing war-praising songs at festivities. The most startling thing is teaching the glorification of the use of weapons and militarism to young children as well.

There is also one dissident involved. Sergei digs up the remains of those who died in World War I and tries to scratch the image of Putin off the wall of his home. Figuratively tells a lot that laminated Putin doesn’t come off at all.

The document was directed by Dmitry Bogoljubov, who also photographed it and scripted his wife Anna Shišova-Bogoljubovan with. They have received awards for their documentaries. This was produced in Germany. It could hardly have been done by Russian forces when Putin is in control of the media.

