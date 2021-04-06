Television review Award-winning Hungarian film tells the love story of two broken people ignited at a slaughterhouse

Veteran instructor Ildikó Enyedi uses animals as strong metaphors. They work, but are forgotten in the middle of a movie.

In touch ★★★

About body and soul,

Hungary 2017

In contact starts with pictures of deer in a snowy forest and continues with cows in a slaughterhouse. The mythical freedom of nature effectively equates with the cruel fate of farm animals, which is effectively accentuated by the prospect of the brutality of the slaughterhouse.

Veteran director Ildikó Enyedi uses animals as powerful metaphors, but tells the love story of two broken people. Endre (Géza Morcsányi) works as the CFO of the slaughterhouse. Mary (Alexandra Barber) becomes there as a quality observer.

Autistic Mária is outspoken but shy. In his work, the exact sees all the meat as a second. Juro’s middle-aged Endre’s left hand is paralyzed. Psychological tests reveal that they dream every night of being a deer and encounter in the woods.

The metaphor works just fine. Also, the main pair can be seen as prisoners of the industrial efficiency of the slaughterhouse conveyor belt almost like cows being cut there. In their dreams, they are released into the natural state.

Enyedi has also scripted her film, which won both the Golden Bear and the Critics Award at the Berlin Film Festival.

Stylishly discreetly controlled In contact gets stuck in the early twists of a budding relationship for too long. At the end, the story takes hold again, but in between, the metaphor is forgotten and the story freezes. And once again, the young woman falls in love with the old man. Even a female director does not turn a cliché mismatch into a reverse.