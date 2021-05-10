Television review Award-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney names the culprit in the US opioid crisis: it’s the greed of pharmaceutical companies

The scariest aspects of HBO’s The Crime of the Century documentary series relate to the pharmaceutical industry: many things can’t stand the light of day.

Long it is already known that opioids used as potent analgesics are highly addictive.

Especially in the United States, their use has become out of hand. Doctors have generously prescribed prescriptions for chronic pain, which has led to an explosive growth of opioid addicts. Since 2000, more than half a million Americans have died from opioid overdoses. There has been talk of an opioid crisis.

Award-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney doesn’t tour in his new HBO documentary series The Crime of the Century (2021): it’s not about the crisis, it’s about the crime. Even the crime of the century.

Gibney describes the questionable triumph of opioids but does not remain to follow the mere phenomenon.

While the scale is large, the crime also has its perpetrator, name, and face. Gibney is on the verge of revelation, just as in his previous documents on Scientology, the automotive rot, or even the energy company Enron scandal in the early 2000s.

The biggest denominator that unites documentaries seems to be greed, which Gibney has often succeeded in describing.

Too much the problems caused by opioid use are in themselves tragic for many, but the scariest aspects of the document are related to the activities of the pharmaceutical industry. Many things when it can’t stand daylight.

One of the biggest villains in the documentary is American Sackler family pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma. In 1995, it launched a painkiller called Oxycontin, the active substance of which is oxycodone. It became a hit in the pharmaceutical business with the company forging tens of billions.

The documentary shows how determined the company was to launch its product to a wide market. Purdue had in his pocket, for example, the Food and Drug Administration’s FDA supervisory authority, which gave the drug a marketing authorization and a favorable assessment, even though its risks were known.

When the permit subsided, the next step was, of course, the recruitment of messengers. Physicians were trained in prescribing opioids. The guideline has been just a little to the point: as much as possible for as many people as possible.

The scariest an example documentary tells the story of an American man whose accidentally injured wife was cared for by an opioid-believing doctor.

The wife became addicted to drugs but did not understand this herself. As evidence, the man took photographs in which the stubborn spouse was turned off sometimes on the couch, sometimes on the laundry basket.

The business side of the auto-answer is already guessing: opioids are not a problem but opioid abusers.

The Crime of the Century, HBO Nordic.