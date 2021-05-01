Television review Autistic is trained as a cold-blooded hero killer in The Accountant, which doesn’t go smoothly

The action film is crooked in tone, and the main character, Ben Afflecka, doesn’t really succeed in his difficult role either.

The Accountant ★★

USA 2016

Sub 1.5. 21:00 (K16)

Barry Levinson control Sademies (1988) once attracted positive attention with their description of autism. The hit film won four major Oscars, one of which was awarded to Raymond Savant Dustin Hoffman.

Rainfall the legacy has been twofold. It made autism visible but on the other hand gave a one-sided picture of it – also because even later factors have mostly focused on highly skilled autists.

This also applies to action movies The Accountant, directed by Gavin O’Connor and scripted Ozarkco-creator of the series Bill Dubuque.

The protagonist, Christian Wolff, a mathematical genius with an autism spectrum (Ben Affleck), is not only a superhumanly skilled auditor but also a top-notch sniper and martial arts expert.

He earns his plush life secretly, helping the big criminals when they ask for help in tracing the embezzlement.

Alun in moments, the heart of the film still seems to be in place: in Wolff’s childhood, the head of the care facility tells the parents about the boy’s special quality and the help available.

However, the officer father believes that care is not needed, and the son, who suffers from sensory hypersensitivity, keeps schools out of their sensitivity.

The cruelty and harmfulness of education does become clear, but mistreatment also transforms an autistic boy into a “socialist” and even a superior fighter like Batman.

Affleckhan has also been seen as Batman – to the disappointment of many Batman fans – and The Accountant In his film, too, his role-playing has divided viewers into two camps.

The role is difficult when it should be both meager and communicates emotions, but Affleck’s abstinence seems to vary from scene to scene.

In the film’s sideline, the U.S. Treasury boss (J. K. Simmons) wants to find out who the mystery man who helps the top criminals is. At the same time, Wolff will take on a statutory audit role when a millionaire inventor (John Lithgow) accountant (Anna Kendrick) has begun to suspect that money is missing from the accounts.

So bonfire The Accountant is like building an activity around an autistic boy Password: Mercury (1998), but tone control moves at the same low level. Therefore, despite the authors ’apparent background work, autism doesn’t sit in the film naturally either.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that The Accountantia among those who have commented online are people and experts in the autism spectrum who have been pleased to see, for example, that Wolff’s difficulty in connecting with other people has been described in an identical and comprehensible way. However, they have to use the word “but” in their comments.