Television review Author Miki Liukkonen’s new discussion program is a refreshingly different cultural series

The Miki Liukkonen, bystander series lacks academic rigidity, and the talkers find a connection with each other.

“Interesting, I don’t understand at all. ”

Few interviewers would dare to point in this way directly at the gap that may sometimes open between the interviewee and the interviewer’s world of experience.

Author Miki Liukkonen dare.

Citation is the theme of the new cultural series Miki Liukkonen, bystander from the third episode, where Liukkonen meets visual artist, performance artist and author Meiju Niskalan.

The pink-haired positive artist and Liukkonen, dressed in carbon black irony, are the extremes of the color chart. However, the discussion reveals that people may paint in different colors but for the same reasons. Liuko and Niskala are united by, among other things, the loss of their mother.

Mickey Liukkonen, bystander is a refreshingly diverse cultural series that lacks rigid academicism and the film that often forms between a professional journalist and an interviewee. In the same conversational style, Liukkonen has interviewed people in Yle’s podcast series The world of Miki Liukkonen.

In the TV series, Liukkonen discusses the theme above with his guests in the guests’ own environments, homes and workrooms. The discussions, of course, reveal as much about Liukkonen as about his guests.

Although the topics are obvious to each guest, they also manage to be problematized in discussions.

For example, in the first episode, Liukkonen scolds an essayist Antti Nylénin with absoluteness and bigotry. Nylénin Essays of anger and bitterness (2007) were once a reason for young Liukkonen to become a vegetarian. Nylén, on the other hand, admits that he would no longer be able to read his passionate work himself.

In the second in the section we meet a rapper and a writer Mercedes Bentso, which opens its relationship to violence. Violence has become a brand for Bentso, which the musician thinks the media too often drives past his art.

Liukkonen’s other guests in the seven-part series include a cartoonist Ville Ranta as well as a model and a vogue dancer East.

