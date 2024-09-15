Television Review | At least the new documentary does not improve Kevin Spacey’s chances of returning to acting

Television rating|In the documentary, Kevin Spacey’s victims talk about their experiences in detail and believably.

15.9. 13:27

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Kevin Spacey was last seen on Finnish screens in the movie Club of Death (2018). He was accused of sexual harassment in 2017, but the charges were dismissed. In Ben Steele’s documentary Kevin Spacey: Lost Reputation (2024), ten men talk about Spacey’s harassment

Actor Kevin Spacey was last seen on Finnish screens six years ago in a movie Club of Death (2018). The star has not made it to major Hollywood productions since he was accused of sexual harassment in 2017.

Of the suspects (1995) and From American Beauty (1999) Oscar-winning Spacey’s situation has not improved, at least for now, even though the charges were dismissed last year.

Ben Steele a two-part documentary Kevin Spacey: Lost Reputation (Spacey Unmasked, Britannia 2024) does not improve the chances of a return.

During the court hearings, Spacey was accused of several harassments since the 1980s. In the documentary, ten men talk about what he did. They appear only with their first names but openly with their faces.

Documentary the earliest accounts of Spacey’s molestation date back to his high school days. So it started long before stardom.

The victims talk about their experiences in detail and believably. Some are shocked to remember them years later.

The earliest background is provided by Spacey’s older brother Randy. Their father was a neo-Nazi who raped the teenage Randy and beat both brothers.

Childhood trauma may explain Spacey’s behavior, but it doesn’t make it any less wrong. Also, hiding homosexuality in the closet does not justify harassment, not even if in the 1990s public homosexuality prevented the rise to superstardom.

Still you can read Spacey’s tragedy between the lines of the documentary. The lifelong denial and concealment of one’s own sexuality erupted into an outburst. Ilmankos Spacey played crooked villains so well.

Two of Spacey’s jobs, the TV series, stand out from the documentary in particular House of Cards and the Old Vic Theater in London.

Spacey acted House of Cards main character, dirty politician Francis Underwood 2013-2017. Because of the accusations, he was fired and the last season was made without him. Spacey managed the Old Vic theater from 2003 to 2015.

in House of Cards Spacey was also a producer, so he had a clear dominant position in both. He harassed young people and men who were clearly in a weaker position than himself.

According to reports, Spacey not only sought sexual satisfaction but also sadistically enjoyed demonstrating his power. He has not been accused of direct rape.

Size the metoo movement started when The New York Times and New Yorker magazines reported on a film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual crimes in 2017. The Spacey documentary continues to highlight the same abuses. Spacey and Weinstein were accused around the same time.

The document tells about different acts than those dealt with in court. The story is similar to the case of Weinstein and the whole metoo movement. They broadly describe an unhealthy work culture that has been lurking in the theater as well as film and TV productions.

In the document as well House of Cards that Old Vic employees say they noticed Spacey’s behavior. Still, it was allowed to continue for a long time.

Kevin Spacey: Lost reputation, Yle Areena and TV2 at 21:00.