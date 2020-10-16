Television review Astrid Lindgren’s Inspired Time is Ourselves series, finds out about an interesting Swedish documentary

In Time in Our Drama Series, the actors in the documentary dive into the motives of the series and recent Swedish history.

Drama series Time is ours (2017–) has made the post-war history of Swedes more familiar to Finns as well. The shape is pretty soap, but there’s careful dedication in the background, at least for the most part.

Thus, on the basis of the series, an interesting two-part documentary has emerged that opens the series with influences and Swedish society. The interviewers are the actors in the series Hedda Stiernstedt (Nina), Charlie Gustafsson (Calle), Suzanne Reuter (Helga) and Josefin Neldén (Maggan). They ask questions to researchers and other experts.

The series tells the story of a Stockholm restaurant and its “two-story people,” that is, the owners and employees. In this way, it creates a Swedish people’s home in miniature, with all its contradictions but also with its possibilities.

Maggan makes the biggest cut of the series from the waitress Olof Palmen to the government, and actor Josefin Neldén finds out in the documentary whether a similar would have been possible even in theory. The screenwriters of the series say that Maggan’s character is inspired Astrid Lindgren, which instead of politics rose to success as a writer.

Author Jan Guillou criticizes the series for portraying left-wing radicals in the 1960s as full idiots or insane. He recalls that the gang was mostly just ordinary youth.

More plausible in the series is a description of the status of homosexuals. Of course, everything related to the restaurant world in Stockholm is also accurate.

The fourth season of the series begins with us at Christmas, and the old seasons are presented as a remake before that.

Time is our – true stories behind the series. Fem at 6.30pm and Arena.