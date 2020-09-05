Television review Artificial intelligence is still in its infancy, and a German documentary depicts modern robots in all their absurdity

The Welcome, Robots documentary is not built so much on knowledge as it is on emotion.

Robots have always been an integral part of sci-fi fantasy, but now they are already beginning to be a part of people’s everyday reality. However, the development is still in its infancy, and every real robot is a matter of wonder, like Pepper of the Kalasatama health center in Helsinki.

A similar Pepper is also found with a German director Isa Willingerin in a documentary that approaches artificial intelligence technology from the perspective of the amusedly curious. So it does not paint images of the future as usual, but introduces existing robots.

The documentary Pepper was acquired to accompany the old mother of a Japanese family. Pepper is undeniably cute, and as if he gets attached to it (maybe even Pepper in Kalasatama would be more popular if it spoke Japanese in the voice of a little girl), but on a verbal level, communication doesn’t go well.

Some progress happens when Grandma’s sister comes to the village and comes up with a way to try out how Pepper reacts to the touch.

Notably a more confusing acquaintance is the American Harmony robot, which becomes a companion to a lonely man. Be that as it may, Harmony has big tits, thick shiny hair and a blonde wig, but the documentary is shyly silent about the details of living together. Apparently for the man, it is enough that he is allowed to hold Harmony by the hand and take this by car for travel.

Harmony is pretty smart, and the conversation is downright logical. The most rewarding can still be the praise and encouragement shown to the man.

Can a machine really fool a person’s emotional life so much that it produces solace for the lonely? The gendering of robots also raises questions, as it would appear that robots designed for service work are made to look like women.

Document however, it does not ask questions or answer at all. It follows some expert seminars and interviews from which fragmented reflections can be extracted, but the documentary is not built on knowledge but rather on emotion. The most interesting thing is to observe their own reactions: is this great or a little reprehensible after all?

Why should robots be like humans at all? Why do they have eyes and hands? The answer to this is heard: because man has a good interface.

I was left to bother why the robots blinked. Why is that feature considered important in design? Even the eyes of a reduced Pepper flash.

Welcome, Robots, Theme at 8pm and Yle Areena.