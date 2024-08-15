Television Review | Apple TV+’s new crime series is leaning towards comedy

Television rating|Vince Vaughn is at his core in this slow-burning crime comedy for Apple TV.

Unsuspecting a tourist lifts a human hand out of the water on a fishing trip. The scene could start a dark murder thriller, and often it has. However, a closer look at the detached limb suggests that it is something completely different: the middle finger of the hand is sticking up.

By following the previews, it becomes very clear that the new crime series on Apple TV+ Bad Monkey by Carl Hiaasen (2024–) is leaning towards comedy. Next, you see, the hand drifts into the freezer compartment of retired police officer Andrew Yancy, where it waits for a much better placement. Sometimes it is packed again in a cooler along with popsicles and frozen crabs.

I don’t know if the mystery solved in the eternal sun of the Florida coast can be called a real summer detective story, but a certain sleaze connects it to many holiday-themed murder mysteries.

Series based on by Carl Hiaasen to the bestseller published in 2013. Hiaanen, who has had a long career as a writer and journalist, is from Florida himself, and several of his works are also set there. In Bad Monkey we move around Miami’s mild Florida Keys islands, the most famous island of which is Key West.

Humor is Hiaasen’s central tool, and his style reminds me of a conker by Elmore Leonard. If you want Even in Bad Monkey one can remotely sense the fluidity of the Leonard adaptations. Despite his productivity, there have been few film adaptations of Hiaasen’s previous works. One of the few who graduated in 1996 Stripteasewhich he starred in Demi Moore.

In Bad Monkey Hiaanen is one of the producers, but he bears the main responsibility for the script Bill Lawrence. He, on the other hand, has previously shown his talent in comedy series Destruction department and Ted Lasso among.

As a crime boss the ten-part series is mild, the comedy is good-natured. A lot rests playing Yancy by Vince Vaughn with the charisma of a casino host. Vaughn has never been a boundary-pushing number one comedian, let alone a drama king, but he has his moments. In Bad Monkey the main role is something between serious and relaxed, and therefore Vaughn is perfect.

Yancy is a typical TV series middle-aged criminal investigator who has problems with both authority and relationships. They are also the reason for being shelved, which later leads to firing. The ex-girlfriend is still in the picture, even though Yancy pushed this new man into the sea with his golf cart.

It is also typical for a man of his own way like Yancy to investigate a crime on his own. A loose limb raises questions that are answered at a leisurely pace.

Spectators get confused with multiple narrative solutions. A sly narrator’s voice transports and comments on the events. Sometimes we jump to the Bahamas to follow how a young man named Neville tries to save his small beach house from the plans of the Grinders. He has a little monkey to help him, which they say may have been involved Pirates of the Caribbean in the movie.

It sure sounds confusing. Don’t worry, in time you will notice the connection between the stories, the narrator reassures, as if reading the viewer’s thoughts.

To keep the interest involved in the construction of the puzzle, Vaughn’s core area of ​​expertise is needed: he babbles, winks and lets his poker face melt.

Carl Hiaasen’s Bad Monkey, Apple TV+