Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Television review Appealingly short documentary subject is total solitude: “I have an extra cog in the machine”, says Paavola Sauli

March 29, 2021
Culture|Television review

In the documentary Aside from the Heart, loneliness appears as a cause and effect.

Another loneliness is difficult to identify with, especially if one’s life is filled with people, voices, and goings.

Roosa Maskosen in an engaging short documentary A heart left aside loneliness appears to be total, cause and effect.

A 43-year-old unemployed computer installer Sauli Paavola has lived his entire adult life alone, without close human relationships. A neat and sharp man describes how difficult it is to loneliness on his shoulders. It sweeps the past, present and future into one and the same, longing among others.

And it’s not just a lack of a chat club. Loneliness calls into question the meaning of the whole of existence.

“Yes, I have a kind of a part of society, but I do not belong to it. I’m a bit of an extra cog in the machine “, says Paavola.

Not all of Paavola’s history is told in the documentary, but once again the traces of bullying are visible.

Heart set aside, TV1 at 9.30pm and Arena.

