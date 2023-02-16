Television Review | Anger begets anger – the topic of the youth series is heavy, but the approach is interesting and fresh

Friendship eventually becomes the most important content of the Explosives series.

ExplosiveIn the first pictures of the series, the main character Meri is seen alone, feeling anxious in the middle of a crowd. The camera is filming his backpack. Is there a bomb?

The eight parts tell how the situation ended. The sea (excellent Mint Halttula) has been bullied for years, and even though parents (Carolina Blackburn and Mikko Nousiainen) do care, it’s easiest for them to appease their always angry child with money.

I was a teenager however, anger and loneliness will not settle at the price of a Mopoauto. He starts planning a violent attack on his schoolmates.

Two other main characters are skilfully woven into Meri’s life. Janita (Ella Lagerstedt) suffers from depression and bears a great deal of responsibility as a carer for his domineering mother. Christian (Try Rautiainen) leaves the floorball team when lies start to be spread about him.

Explosive is part of Yle’s whole, which deals with school bullying and children’s everyday life. The whole contains tough topics, from violence to cyberbullying and suicide.

All mentioned are also present in the youth series, which they have written Pilke Salo, Milla X. Tuokkola and Janne J. Vanhanen. Supervisor Petra Lumioksa is a renovated children’s series Swan’s and the youth series Bull-killing weapon down the line.

The story plays on the scale of inclusion and exclusion. The experiences of being bullied are responsible for its emotional pressure. They are uploaded to the beginning of the series, and they serve as a useful trigger for future events as well as a hook that immediately brings the viewer to the side of the main characters.

Bullies are a vague mass with vague motives. On the other hand, the main characters are drawn without rushing their own personalities. The most adaptive person turns the pain towards himself, while the other person looks for an external target for his anger.

Although the series loses its tension for a moment in the middle, it eventually grows into an interesting plot: is the trippy friendship of the trio enough to smooth out the pain or will the new companions incite each other to unprecedented rage?

Explosive is not difficult to watch despite its subject. Friendship eventually becomes the most important content of the series.

