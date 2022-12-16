Television Review | Andor is a Star Wars series that doesn’t feel like Star Wars – and that’s why it’s a hit

How a cynical petty criminal becomes a political rebel against fascist tyranny? That is answered by one of the TV series surprises of the autumn season, Andor.

Andor is Star Wars -TV series, whose advance expectations were much lower than for example Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor.

Andor is a forerunner Rogue One -film (2016), which in turn was a prequel to the first one Star Wars for the film (1977). TV series Rogue One – about one of the supporting characters in the movie, Cassian Andor, probably raises two questions – about whom and why?

But just like that Andor increased its popularity episode by episode after its opening in September. When it ended after twelve episodes at the end of November, critics and audiences alike mostly shared praise. Andor is a perfect match.

Andor that To Star Wars something completely new. Adulthood.

Adulthood here doesn’t just mean that the series is likely to have Star Wars the first direct reference to sex between two people – although that does mean something.

It’s about the narrative.

Andy Serkis (left) is Kino Loy, leader of a group of prisoners. He, Diego Luna (right) who plays Andor, and all the other actors in the series do an excellent job.

When Star Wars has focused on TV series instead of movies for the last couple of years, the limitations of the child-friendliness that is part of the DNA of the galactic fairy tale have been revealed. In the movie, the story tuned for children can entertain adults for a couple of hours.

But alongside other quality TV drama, the new ones Star Wars -TV series before Andoria have clarified the problems of considering the target audience of early adolescence. The plots are monotonous and the characters thin. Andor instead tells about people who have hopes, fears, dreams and desires. Actors playing the leader of a group of prisoners Andy Serkis they do excellent and hard work. The story progresses slowly at times, going from one stage to another, and nothing is simple.

Second Andor’s the reason for its success is that there is very little “star wars” in it. Series creator Tony Gilroy threw the Jedi, the Force and the other big ones Star Wars -clichés to the garbage pit. He made a political espionage thriller instead of a space fantasy.

Gilroy wrote four in his time Bourne-film and even directed one. He was also writing Rogue One. Andor is a skillfully written story about the rise of fascism, the first steps of a political resistance movement, and growing into responsibility and its price.

Instead of great heroes, the focus is on ordinary men and women, nutcrackers and paper spinners, those without whom neither an evil empire nor a good republic would function. To those whose struggle is to make a living and take care of their loved ones. The rebellion begins when they have to fight for the right to walk the streets of their hometown freely.

Series so the titular character is Cassian Andor, one Rogue One – about the rebel group in the movie, which in that movie steals the blueprints of the Death Star. Andor-at the beginning of the series he is a petty criminal, a cynical loser who cares mostly about his adoptive mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw).

Diego Luna is suitably low-key, rugged and sincere to portray Andor, a more jagged version of the Han Solo archetype – a villain with a good heart after all.

Andorin is drawn into the rebellion Stellan Skarsgård resistance strategist Luthen Rael, portrayed with cosmopolitan authority. He is publicly an antiques dealer who secretly collaborates with Senator Mon Mothman (Genevieve O’Reilly) with. Through Mothman, a perspective opens up to the top of political power and luxurious life. Even though Mothma is at the top of the power, she and her family are also trying their best to survive in the shadow of the growing fascist empire.

Even on the side of the empire, life is very ordinary. Security company inspector Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) wants to move forward in his career and chooses Andor to chase. Imperial Security Division officer Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) begins to see a wider pattern behind individual terrorist acts and crimes.

He tries to convince his superiors but has to create an empire in office politics. Evil is not Darth Vader’s dark breath but a philosopher Hannah Arendt described bureaucratic banality.

Andor’s the story is always colored by a certain kind of longing. It can be seen in Diego Luna’s sad unyielding face. You can feel it in landscape photos. That’s on the horizon Rogue One -the end of the movie, where – spoiler alert – Andor dies along with the rest of the Rebels.

Similarly, size Star Wars you can feel the big story moment by moment in the background of this human narrative. Although the familiar elements are gone, they are now background mythology.

Tony Gilroy has said no Andor not take a stand on current politics, but that he, as a history buff, knows well the history of real revolutions. It can be seen and heard. In Andor the rebel movement gets its manifesto, which swears faith in individual desperate fighters. Together they are more than alone.

The price is high. That’s what Luthen Rael’s confession about the personal sacrifices required by the rebellion tells about. According to Skarsgård, it is one of the best monologues Star Wars in history: “I gave up the possibility of inner peace. I think I created a sunless space.”

Andor, Disney+.