Television review An intimate documentary about Michael Hutchence focuses on the sensitive personality of the last rock god

INXS fans will be pampered with an intimate documentary and remastered concert recording.

This year marked the 60th anniversary of the INXS band singer Michael Hutchencen from birth. Yle Teema presents a fresh personal document in honor of the celebration Mystify (2019). Hutchence has been called the last rock god, whose essence combined the sensitivity of the poet boy and the self-confidence that seeps into the sex of the world star.

The documentary includes a huge number of films and photographs of family and friends about Hutchence and the band. In many personal documentaries, reminiscents and their backgrounds distract from the story itself. Supervisor Richard Lowenstein avoid this by building a story without seeing any recollectors, whether they were family members or world stars.

The instructor conducted the interviews in a dark room to make the recollectors feel safer. The structure works because the story does not jump between the past and the present, but remains in the wistful past.

Document focuses on Hutchence’s personality, and it hears INXS music only in short snippets. For loyal fans at Yle Areena, the band’s Wembley gig from 1991 can be seen as a new remastered version.

David Malletin directed by a concert recording INXS, Live baby live shows how brilliantly the band played together at their best and how Hutchence’s charisma was enough to enchant the entire stadium without backing singers, light shows and dance choreographies at a time when background scenes were only dreamed of.

A year after the concert, the punches on the night of Copenhagen caused Hutchenc brain damage that destroyed both his personality and his career.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence, Theme at 10.35 pm and Yle Areena. Yle live: INXS, Live baby live, Yle Areena.