Tough a U.S. sent for investigations due to a cough George Keays got a gloomy prognosis six years ago: due to widespread lung cancer, there would be perhaps only a year left. Keays is met Cuban anticancer drug document (2020). It tells of a vaccine that is said to turn cancer into a chronic and to some extent controllable disease.

The program, completed in the long-term Nova science series of the American PBS channel, will review the stages of vaccine development and, more broadly, Cuba’s biotechnological achievements. Medical products are the island nation’s most important exports, along with nickel, tobacco, and sugar — and it causes naive amazement among Americans: how small and poor a communist “enemy country” could have achieved something so significant even though the United States declared it embargoed as early as 1962?

Llewellyn M. Smithin the explanations of the success of the documentary, which was written and directed, may annoy Americans even more, but the social and medical story at the heart of the program is interesting as such.

Another important plot relates to the cooperation between Cuban and American institutions – and, ultimately, economic expectations. About 400 people die of lung cancer in the United States every day.

