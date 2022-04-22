Television review An English family runs a hotel for wealthy British tourists in an addictive epoch drama in Italy

The cracking of the hierarchical chain of command of generations forms one of a series of promising basic voltages.

Matt Bakerin written by and Adam Wimpennyn directed by the six-part series, is located in idyllic Portofino, Italy, but was filmed mainly in Croatia.

The events take place over three weeks in the summer of 1926. Memories of the First World War are partly literally on the skin, and with Mussolini, who has been declared a dictator, the iron boot of fascism also strengthens its command in the idyllic idyll of the fishing village.

Opening episode presents an extensive personal gallery. As with so many other fictional entertainment dramas, the description of the values ​​of the time is combined with post-wise modern dressing.

As in the spirit of today’s equality, the story does consider women as actors where men do, but the latter retain all command. With the exception of the violent fascists, the scammers and villains in the series are costumes, esteemed family members, and even cruel subjects of their wives and children.

The cracking of the hierarchical chain of command between generations is one of the most promising basic tensions, but even the generation of children who have experienced frontal horrors finds it very difficult not to obey their older relatives.

Part however, the story of women is encouraged to become independent under the yoke of men. This is encouraged above all by an exceptionally independent female guest, whose character has collected a whole host of clichés, and by the sumptuous Count who provides protection.

The series is to be commended for its plot twist, which also gets addictive twists before the usual closing episode.

Hotel Portofino, TV1 at 19:00 and Yle Areena (12).