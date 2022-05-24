Television review An addictive set of excitement from a neighboring user brings a comedic nuance to the genre of window thrillers

The Woman in a House Across the Street Like a Woman in a Window series has been given a confusingly long name. It’s quite a department store for thriller lovers.

Confusingly named Netflix series A woman in a house across the street like a woman at a window (The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window2021) the initial situation is familiar: the traumatized and isolated protagonist sees the murder in a neighboring house from his window, or does he still see it?

It will soon become clear that the series is quite a department store for lovers of thriller movies, influences can be found From the rear window to Vertigo and To the sheep. The clearest references, as the name of the series suggests, are to movies Woman on the train (2016) and Woman at the window (2021).

Series the authors downright annoy the viewer by filling the backgrounds with various clues and familiar venues. The more the viewer knows the world of thrilling movies, the more entertainment value can be gained from the series.

Annoyingly, the protagonist Anna (Kristen Bell) hallucinates because of its mixed use of wine and medicine, so the viewer really gets to think about which clue they see and what they don’t.

And the series isn’t just a murder mystery, it also includes satirical insults to the entire genre. One example is the daily changing tombstone texts of the protagonist’s daughter.

Streaming services in the era of large-scale productions, there is a liberating hook to a series with periods of only half an hour. The reception for the series has been mixed, but the authors clearly have plans for the future.

The last minutes of the series are legendary Glenn Glose is going short but spectacularly paving the way for a possible next production season.

