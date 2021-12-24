Television review Ailo – the great adventure of a little reindeer is a special combination of fairy tales and nature documentaries

The documentary footage connects to the fictional story through Peter Franzén’s narrator voice. Satu brings a beautified truth to a nature documentary.

Children’s drama

Ailo – a great adventure of a small reindeer ★★★

Finland / France 2018

TV2 Fri 24.12. at 5.50 pm and Yle Areena (K7)

Ailo – The great adventure of a little reindeer is a combination The journey of the penguins, The story of the fell and Bambia. It is a nature documentary on the one hand and a fairy tale about a little reindeer with a hare-loving and fragile legs on the other.

The documentary footage combines with a fictional story Peter Franzénin through the narrator. The film depicts its main character for a year – a traditional cycle of nature documentaries – and the voice tells of a little reindeer hiking, first with his mother and then with the whole tokka.

At times, the loose story feels like a forced addition to images that work great without narration. Sometimes the narrator’s voice rejoices, as in describing the soup from the predator’s point of view as the “meatballs” of the North.

He has directed a Finnish-French film Guillaume Maidatchevsky, a former biologist. In his work, he suggests that wolves and devils would be the greatest threat to reindeer. Maybe a fairy tale is just a way to keep a person’s miserable part of the story away.