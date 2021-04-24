Television review Actress legend Glenda Jackson takes on a catchy role as an Alzheimer’s woman trying to solve the mystery with rips of her memory

The British TV movie Elizabeth is lost looking at the world from a memory-impaired perspective.

Elizabeth is missing ★★★★

Elizabeth Is Missing, United Kingdom 2019

About memory disorders has inevitably become one of the contemporary themes in movies and TV dramas as well, and the biggest challenge is how to describe memory loss from the sufferer’s own perspective. Still Alice in the movie Julianne Moore starring a researcher who fell ill in his fifties.

British TV movie Elizabeth is missing tells of a more common case, as the protagonist Maud is already in his eighties. He has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, but he still somehow survives on his own.

The film just tells of a turn for the worse. It is based on a young writer Emma Healey to an award-winning novel.

Maud a way to visit his friend Elizabeth, often digging up his vegetable garden. The women agree on the next date, but Elizabeth doesn’t show up and Maud worries. No one in close circle takes his concerns seriously – which is a bit unbelievable anyway. Sure, the elderly are always listened to carelessly, but maybe not in every case. However, Maud has a caring daughter and granddaughter.

Despite his confusion and inconsistency, Maud is consistently the protagonist of the drama to be followed. It asks the viewer just the same patience as in real life situations, if not more.

Maud’s memory begins to crumble more and more often into his youth, and gradually the present and the past mix in his mind and in the narrative of the film as well.

The movie is directed by an experienced factor Aisling Walsh petty and quite impersonal, but he has been able to trust the lead actor Glenda to Jackson and leaves him all possible space.

Jackson is incomprehensibly strong in Maud’s role, even though he is already physically very fragile. He experiences a memory disorder on a full emotional scale from aggression to anxiety and deep grief.

Us For old generation TV viewers, Jackson is a legend. She acted as a queen in the early 1970s Elizabeth I. in the eight-part BBC series, which was perhaps the first large-scale historical quality series. Jackson shook his head bald to resemble the high-headed queen as much as possible.

The series was recently shown in Britain once again when it turned 50 years old. Could it sometimes be brought to Finland?

Since then, Jackson left acting and became a Labor MP but has returned to the cameras again after a twenty-year hiatus.