Television Review | Actor Rupert Everett directed a great film about Oscar Wilde, who fascinated him as a child

The Happy Prince movie is a mature and civilized person’s view of the fall of an artist who rose to the top. Director Rupert Everett plays the author Oscar Wilde himself.

The Happy Prince ★★★★

The Happy Prince, UK 2018

Author Oscar Wilde (1854–1900)’s works have inspired many, but the stages of his own life are also familiar in all their tragedy. Wilde did not bother to hide his homosexuality in Victorian England and suffered for it.

Relationship lord to Alfred Douglas took him to prison for two years, and after his release, the King of the Dudes met a quick and miserable end in exile.

Actor Rupert Everett felt drawn to Wilde as a child, when his mother read Wilde’s book aloud The happy prince and other stories, in which Wilde tells allegories in the form of fairy tales. That memory emerges in the film directed by Everett, which often quotes Wilde’s text about the prince and the swallow.

“There is no greater enigma than suffering,” Wilde wrote. That’s the mystery Everett aims to open.

Everett has acted, especially at a younger age, in successful films such as Shakespeare in Loveand The happy prince is his directorial debut. It is the view of a mature and civilized person about the fall of an artist who rose to the top.

Everett plays Wilde himself, and other characters in the film include two lovers, Alfred Douglas aka Bosie (Colin Morgan) and Robbie Ross (Edwin Thomas) and close friend Reggie Turner (Colin Firth) and wife Constance Lloyd (Emily Watson), with whom Wilde had two sons.

Alfred Douglas aka Bosie (Colin Morgan, left) was one of Oscar Wilde’s (Rupert Everett) lovers.

They were the people who stayed close to Wilde in his last years in Naples and Paris. The film features Bosie and Robbie competing for Wilde’s favor, with Bosie being the villain of the story. His father brought about Wilde’s prison sentence, and Bosie is portrayed as a spoiled reveler.

Ross, on the other hand, is a good man who cares about Wilde’s literary legacy and his friend’s well-being in general. It was Ross who published the work after Wilde’s death De Profundiswhich is a letter written by Wilde in prison to Bosie.

Everett creates a great picture of the time and state of mind equally from poverty as from abundance, and he identifies, both as a director and as an actor, strongly with the personality of Wilde, who refuses to be discouraged even on his deathbed. The image of Queen Victoria reminds us of a nefarious and oppressive era, perhaps too suggestively.

Wilde is one of the key anti-homosexuals simply because he was himself at a time when exposure could indeed destroy an entire life. Rupert Everett is openly homosexual, but it has been important for him to fight against the petty bourgeoisie in general, as it was for Wilde.