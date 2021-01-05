Television review A young woman rises to the top of a family business in a lame epoch series focusing on the wrong things

Ottilia von Faber is starting to lead a company whose brand Faber-Castell is familiar from office supplies sold in Finland as well.

Pencil factory girl series protagonist, Baroness Ottilie von Faberin (1877–1944), the surname is familiar to Finns from the flanks of Faber-Castell pens.

Claudia Garden at the beginning of the series, directed and written byKristin Suckow) the father dies, even so that the daughter suspects she has committed suicide. The grandfather in charge of the pencil factory decides that the next director of the company will start school in the absence of a male heir from Ottilius, who is approaching adulthood.

There are dramatic twists, appropriately, whether it be romance or factory accidents, but overall, the German series is plagued by coldness. Not enough space is given to running the company, although this is really the point of the whole series: at a time when there were hardly any female leaders, Ottilie von Faber held her ground.

The series has four episodes and is presented on consecutive days.

Pencil Factory Girl, Theme at 8pm and Arena. (K12)