Television review A young woman returning to her hometown of Scotland sets out in a series of confusing conspiracies

The Traces series is based on the idea of ​​detective writer Val McDermid.

Fire does not destroy everything, points out Sarah Gordon, Professor of Forensic Chemistry (Laura Fraser) immediately Traces series (2019) while examining a piece of cardboard that may have been inserted into the toaster. “Almost everything is left behind,” he emphasizes his work to the following criminal police officers.

It is believed. But what kind of trace is left of a series of tensions sprinkled with strange twists and mysterious coincidences so abundant that they seem to lose their meaning?

Vague and longer on top also aimless.

The choice for the milieu is interesting. Six-piece Traces is stationed on the north-east coast of Scotland in the series in the rare town of Dundee with 150,000 inhabitants. Its current marketing motto is “One city, many discoveries”.

Emma Hedges, in her twenties, returning to her hometown (Molly Windsor), the motto proves to be premature. He has just received a position as a laboratory technician from the Department of Forensic Medicine at the University of Dundee but will soon end up finding out about the past of his violently deceased mother, and at the same time his own.

Detective writer Val McDermidin the series forged from the idea has its moment when the authors came up with the idea to take advantage of the city of Dundee. Unfortunately, the conversations are clumsy, the characters spiritless and the combination of genres forced. Not to mention the great conspiracy hovering above everything, which is hinted at until midway without better justification.

Traces – Tracks, TV1 at 9.55 pm and Yle Areena. (K16)