Television Review | A world-famous thriller author tells how he spied on left-wing students at Oxford University

Errol Morris’s intelligent portrait of the writer John le Carré was completed after his death.

In the year 1963 British John le Carré rose to world fame with his novel Man from the cold. A cynical and cunningly constructed book about cynical and cunning people rose to the top of the bestseller lists and quickly also became a great classic of spy novels.

Almost sixty years later, the writer, under his real name David Cornwelltalks about his life by Errol Morris in a documentary film The Pigeon Tunnel (2023). The author, born in 1931, died in December 2020, so there is the atmosphere of the last words.

In smart and in the fascinating personal photo documentary, the themes of fraud and secrets come to the fore. Le Carré talks extensively about his father, who was a criminal swindler and a constant liar.

The world of espionage is of course full of fraud. Le Carré worked in the British intelligence service in his youth and talks about his work as an interrogator and infiltrator. In one of the most interesting moments of the documentary, he outright defends the spying on radical leftist students at Oxford University. The passage shows that Le Carré himself is not as cynical as one might think from novels.

“ Impressive white eyebrows give the speech emphasis. It’s easy to believe that this man was once entrusted with secrets.

Literary regarding The Pigeon Tunnel focuses largely on the novels that Le Carré wrote about and during the Cold War. It is not a surprising solution, since his literary reputation is based precisely on the production of the 1960s and 1970s.

You should still remember that John le Carré published about half of his novels after 1989. The later ones are just not as significant as the earlier ones. He will be remembered specifically as a description of the mentality of the Cold War.

The illustrations in the documentary include excerpts from the TV and film versions of Le Carré’s novels – many of them are really good – and dreamlike episodes directed by Errol Morris himself. But above all, the impression is made by the old writer himself sitting in front of the camera.

Le Carré speaks more magnetically and confidently than the average author in author interviews. He has clearly talked about the same topics many times before. Le Carré has elegance, charisma and mystery, even a bit of arrogance. He could be a former professor, diplomat or top civil servant.

John le Carré the heroes of novels are often a bit shabby, skeptical in their attitudes and at the same time old-fashioned modest. They are not moral relativists, but on the other hand, they do not speak of moral self-sufficiency. They shun ideology. They prefer to use intelligence rather than brute force.

The author’s most famous character is master spy George Smiley. He is a much more discreet man than his creator, much nössömmä, but shares many of his thoughts.

The writer John le Carré (left) died in December 2020, so the documentary by Errol Morris (right) has the atmosphere of the last words.

Errol Morris has made many wonderful portrait documentaries: American Dharma (2018) said a conservative consultant About Steve Bannon, The Unknown Known (2013) about the former Minister of Defense of Donald Rumsfeld, Lessons of war (2003) about the former Minister of Defence About Robert McNamara and Mr. Death (1999) inventor and Holocaust denier From Fred A. Leuchner.

Morris doesn’t try to put his interviewees back against the wall, let alone make them cry. He wants to shed light on their personality and worldview. He wants to make people think about themselves in front of the camera. The approach is therefore analytical and friendly, a bit like following smart gentlemen around an oak table.

As an old interrogator, Le Carré already knows something about asking and answering questions. The connection between questioning and interviewing comes up briefly in the film.

Topics, which the documentary does not deal with, are for example political opinions and female relations. Le Carré has spoken respectfully to the leaker About Edward Snowden. He ended up Salman Rushdie with in the 1990s an ugly feud, which they later reconciled, and in the 2000s opposed the US invasion of Iraq in strong terms.

Such subjects would not have been very suitable The Pigeon Tunnel to a moderate, even philosophical tone.

Yet one point of view on the author and his life is offered by the documentary film released at roughly the same time by Adam Sisman book The Secret Life of John le Carré (2023).

Already in 2015, Sisman published the le Carré biography he made in collaboration with the author. Now, after the author’s death, Sisman tells about the things that le Carré forbade to be included in the biography, first of all about his numerous relationships with women around the world.

Also The Pigeon Tunnel while making le Carré refused to talk about his love affairs.

There may be chapters yet to be written about a life tinged with secrets and intrigue.

