Television review A spectacular Spanish series based on the success novel Tell me who I am illustrating the great upheavals in Europe

The young bourgeois lady falls in love with a communist and becomes a spy.

To the Spanish based on a success novel Tell me who I am illustrates the great upheavals in Europe.

The Spaniards specialize in epoch dramas set in the early part of the last century and romantically tinted, framed by almost anything: a hotel, a fashion house, a telephone company, or a military hospital. Or even a women’s custom school.

Nine-piece Tell me who I am (2020) also aims for spectacle but is not chained to one place like its peers. Author Julia Navarron To a 1,100-page million-dollar success Dime quién soy (2010) drama tries to illustrate European upheavals from the Spanish Civil War to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The protagonist is Amelia (a wealthy Madrid bourgeois family) (Irene Escolar), which develops into a tough communist and an international spy.

Amelia (Irene Escolar) becomes an international spy.

Teasing the premise is that the series does not know how to justify Amelia’s great change in lifestyle and worldview, which seems happy and ordinary.

What strangely makes him immediately in the opening period reject a new man and a newborn child and an obvious loving family? Unequality? A deep concern for the state of humanity? A nagging fear of the rise of fascism?

Or just a head-to-head crush on the flat-lipped French Pierre, who has already left his bourgeois family and set out to fight “oppression”.

One way or another, Amelia, who goes to Argentina for cover-up with Pierre, soon realizes that life is not about dancing with revolutionary roses. A return to the former is still impossible.

The first on the basis of the introductory sections, it appears that espionage would be a mere sideline in the series. But Tell me who I am improves as it progresses, though not fully convinced by its storytelling and depth of characters. Or showy sets and costumes as well as old impressive interiors make you forget about clumsiness.

In addition to Madrid, the episodic series is hosted in Athens, Berlin, Buenos Aires, London, Moscow, Paris, Rome, and Warsaw, although in reality it has been shot almost entirely in Spain and Hungary. Credibility is still no greater test.

The also maintains the role, as the main Actors are native: the English are performed by the English, the Germans by the Germans, the Russians by the Russians.

And it is also exceptional that, in addition to Spanish, the series speaks Italian, French, German and Russian, as well as a little Greek and Polish.

Tell me who I am, TV1 at 9:05 pm and Yle Areena. (K16)