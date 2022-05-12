Friday, May 13, 2022
Television review A six-year-old documentary about Mariupol in Ukraine is now in pain – Russian troops kill director Mantas Kvedaravičius in Mariupol in April

May 12, 2022
Culture|Television review

Mantas Kvedaravičius’ Mariupolis documentary tells the story of civilian lives in the shadow of war in Ukraine’s Donbass in 2015.

Whoever are those still alive? The question inevitably creeps into mind when you look at it Mantas Kvedaravičius documents Mariupolis (Lithuania / Ukraine 2016).

No one knows how many civilians have died in the city of Mariupol, besieged by Russian troops. According to the smallest estimates, about 2,500, the largest up to 20,000.

Kvedaravičius mostly describes civilians.

Snapshots show, among other things, the workers in the tram depot, a father playing with his daughter in a big plush tiger, thugs playing chess, a shoemaker discussing the religion and atheism of his client ‘s people, the real tigers at the wedding and the zoo.

Father and daughter are fishing. Picture: Twenty Twenty Vision

Mariupolis was described in 2015, years before Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Russia occupied Crimea in 2014, and that’s when the war began in the Donbass, whose main cities are Mariupol.

In the film, the battles are mostly in the background, on the radio news and in people’s speeches, although sometimes soldiers are seen. Kvedaravičius has said that his documentaries do not deal with war but with the life that lives in its vicinity despite the war.

Firstborn of Kvedaravičius Barzakh (2011) described the people of Chechnya who suffered persecution, torture and abductions. There, Russia fought twice. Among other things, the documentary was awarded by Amnesty Aki Kaurismäki.

Lithuanian Kvedaravičius studied anthropology at the University of Cambridge. His dissertation dealt with the same subject as Barzakh-document.

In Mariupolis Kvedaravičius portrays people in a peculiar way. He often confines his fragmentary images to human detail and doesn’t always necessarily even show a face. He doesn’t explain the pictures in any way. At times, the viewer gets to guess people’s backgrounds and destinies.

Mariupol has suffered the worst devastation of the war. Hence the guesswork Mariupolis the fate of the people in the sluggish and stylized images feels much more distressing than during the premiere of the documentary.

The zoo shown in the documentary has also received its share of the devastation of the war. It has been reported that at least camels and llamas have died there. Carcasses of animals that died in the bombing were fed to tigers and other predators for lack of other food.

Mantas Kvedaravičius (1976–2022) was a Lithuanian documentary filmmaker, anthropologist and philosopher. Picture: Markus Jokela

One the fate of the human being associated with the film is well known. Kvedaravičius returned to Ukraine in March to make a new documentary. He was killed by Russian forces on April 2 as a pilot tried to leave Mariupol.

Read more: Lithuanian documentary filmmaker believed to have died in Mariupol – Aki Kaurismäki produced a debut film about Chechen families

Although Theme shows the documentary six years after the premiere, it’s more relevant than ever.

Mariupolis, Theme at 9 pm and Yle Areena. (K12)

