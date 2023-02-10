Television Review | A short documentary about a rescue dog shelter focuses on what is good and happy

Kaisa Kumpulan’s Rescuekoira Luna documentary ultimately tells more about the owner of the doghouse, Heli Mäenpää, than about the dogs.

Dozens of thousands of years ago, when taming a dog, man promised to take care of it.

“Regarding these homeless dogs, we have been betrayed by that promise,” says the owner of the rescue dog shelter in Lahnajärvi Heli Mäenpää.

One of the residents is 8-year-old Luna. The disabled Luna couldn’t find a taker in her home country of Spain, so she ended up in Mäenpää’s hospital. The deaf and partially sighted dog was initially insecure in his new environment, but over time he learned to trust others – and above all himself.

Kaisa Kumpulan in a short documentary Rescue dog Luna don’t moralize the opening words any longer but focus on what is good and happy. In addition to Luna and its peers, Mäenpää is also on the right side, who after years of urban life says that he has found his place in the peace of the countryside.

The warm-hearted documentary eventually slips into telling more about the hostess than about her dogs.

Friday doc: Rescue dog Luna, TV1 and Yle Areena