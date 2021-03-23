Television review A series of female police officers dressed in wild 1920s Paris is downright comic tame

La Garçonne has a smooth plot but alongside the Babylon Berlin series set in the same era, it’s just a sympathetic cheap.

Paris is always Paris, and the 1920s is in vogue, so the French series La Garçonne – Double life seems appropriate for this moment. The atmosphere of the era is easy to build even in modern Paris, as the old quarters have remained the same. Filmed in the fall of 2019 in authentic locations, the series has its regular bar near the Victoires bistro Louvre.

The protagonist of the six-part series, la garçonne, is Louise Kerlac (Laura Smet), which makes a special solution. Twin brother Antoine is back traumatized and on a morphine hook from World War I and just wants to continue his career as an artist. The orphaned siblings are short of money and Louise is still losing her job. Antoine, on the other hand, receives a call to the police force.

Antoine is not interested in the work, so Louise gets the idea. He dresses as a man and was washed into the police service instead of his brother. As a woman, of course, that would not even be possible.

Louise there is much to be learned, starting with the death of the siblings’ father. Dad was also a police officer, and right from the start, Louise also sees the brutal murder of Dad’s coworker. In addition to this, police are investigating the murder of a young woman.

Louise develops her own methods and takes advantage of her true gender. As a female figure, she dives into Paris’s fabulous nightlife and art circles. This creates a fun-looking role-playing game where Louise plays a woman at a time, a man at a time, and she can only be herself with her brother and friend.

Anything however, the very hilarious or bold of this does not come off, and the series is downright comical tame compared to how the 1920s would otherwise be portrayed. For example, the German Babylon Berlin series has nothing to do with style skills. Alongside it La Garçonne is just a sympathetic cheap. The plot itself is quite smooth.

Even with sex, play is safely left halfway. Louise, as expected, will soon fall in love with the man, journalist Roman Ketoff (Grégory Fitoussi), but it does not even lead to any embarrassing situation.

Series the bonus is the real cultural personalities of the era flashing among the plot: Man Ray and Kiki, Modigliani, Jules Pascin, Coco Chanel and partners. Man Ray is even suspected of murder for a while.

Laura Smet, who plays Louis, is also a familiar face on Netflix Agentsfrom the series in which he presents himself together with his mother, an actor Nathalie Bayen with. Smet’s father is already a late singer Johnny Hallyday.

La Garçonne – Double Life, Theme at 8 pm and Yle Areena.