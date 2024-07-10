Television Review | A recent personal photo reveals the surprising star moment of Bruce Springsteen’s credit man

Television rating|The more than two-hour documentary Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple tells about the versatile career of the musician known from the E Street Band.

When Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will perform on Friday at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, hopefully a figure resembling a pirate will once again be swinging on stage. Steven Van Zandt (b. 1950) is Pomo’s credit man. Consiglierea counselor, as he calls himself.

Fresh documentary Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple also suggests a different role in its English name: follower or disciple. The name can be thought to refer to both Van Zandt and Bruce Springsteen to a close relationship than to Van Zandt’s own path in soulful rock music.

By Bill Teck directed documentary is more than two hours long, which could also be condensed at times. Some of the interviewees bring nothing but their own stardust to the table, but who would cut out of the documentary Paul McCartney’s and Bonoif they can be interviewed once.

And on the other hand, there is enough to tell. Van Zandt turns out to be a truly versatile man who has dabbled in all kinds of things during his life. The documentary is loosely divided into themes, which makes it a bit rambling. Things will be reviewed in more detail in the memoirs published in 2021.

The biggest Of course, music plays a part in Van Zandt’s life. The collaboration with Springsteen began already in the 1970s. The two played together in New Jersey bands, but Van Zandt, known for his musicality and work ethic, also appeared in many other ensembles. Those aids became an important part of the sound of Springsteen and the E Street Band. This is also freely admitted by Springsteen himself.

In the 1980s, the best skiers had a break right under their biggest ski. As a result of Banks, Van Zandt left the E Street Band to expand his repertoire as a producer and musician and recorded with his own band Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul, among others. Although the return to Springsteen’s side came in the 1990s, the separation was crucial for the later stages.

The collaboration between Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt began already in the 1970s. When Van Zandt got married, the best man was, of course, Springsteen, but only Little Richard himself could be officiated.

in the 21st century Van Zandt has also had a remarkable career in television. The rocker played his most famous role By David Chase creating In The Sopranos (1999–2007). Van Zandt portrayed mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) right hand Silvio Dante.

In the documentary, we get to hear how Van Zandt ended up acting in the first place.

Chase says he saw Van Zandt’s speech at the Rock’n’roll Hall of Fame gala on TV and was impressed. “I said we’re going to create a character for him,” Chase repeats.

In the end, Silvio Dante was based on a character developed by Van Zandt himself, in which he also channeled his relationship with Springsteen. The TV role was still doubtful. Television had not yet experienced a new rise in value, and therefore the artists were afraid of jeopardizing their image by appearing in half-baked series. The Sopranos in many ways it was a prelude.

Later, Van Zandt starred, among other things, in Norwegian Lilyhammerin the series (2012–2014), also a mafia type. Again, charisma paved the way. Van Zandt ended up in the series after being in Bergen producing the album of a Norwegian band he signed to his own record company. On the same trip, he met the screenwriters Eilif Skodvinin and by Anne Bjørnstadwho had crunched the series Van Zandt in their minds.

In The Sopranos series, Steven Van Zandt (left) played Silvio Dante, the second-in-command of mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini, center). Also pictured are Steven R. Schirripa (second from left), Michael Imperioli and Tony Sirico.

The Lilyhammer series told the story of New York gangster Frank “The Fixer” Tagliano (Steven Van Zandt), who tried to start a new life in Lillehammer, Norway. Among other things, he founded the Flamingo club in the city, which became a success.

Surprisingly However, Van Zandt raises as the peak moment of his own life something other than the successes of the music and entertainment world.

The documentary reminds us that Van Zandt has also been a politically active figure. In his time, he was a prominent opponent of apartheid in South Africa, who mobilized world stars into the movement.

According to the documentary, persistent activism and lobbying contributed to the Senate voting in favor of sanctions against South Africa and the rejection of South Africa by US banks. Apartheid began to crumble, and Nelson Mandela was released from prison.

“Best moment of my life,” says Stevie Van Zandt

