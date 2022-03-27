Television review A recent documentary on Janet Jackson’s 2004 “nipplegate” recounts the social tensions of the time in harsh detail

Half a second of the exposed surface highlighted sexism and racism and destroyed Janet Jackson’s career.

Janet Jackson was one of the most popular singers in the world and a role model for a self-employed female sexual artist when she dueted together at the Super Bowl in 2004 Justin Timberlaken with.

With the final verse of the show, “gonna have you naked by the end of this song,” Timberlake tore a piece of Jackson’s outfit as agreed, but revealed this nipple that flashed live for half a second.

A huge media uproar was born. Jackson was blamed, and his career plunged downhill, while Timberlake’s popularity shot to the stars.

How would you react today if a white man tore a black woman’s breast to the show at the best time to watch TV?

Document The scandal that destroyed Janet Jackson (2021) times the social tensions of time with the harshest details. Allegations of immorality led to lawsuits. Everyone who worked at the show was subjected to police investigation, and their papers and computers were confiscated.

Two weeks after the Super Bowl, the Grammy Gala in the recording industry was held, where Timberlake performed. Jackson was absent because, in addition to his other apologies, he did not humiliate the CEO of CBS Les Moonvesia. This even wanted the woman to pay the fines imposed on the company.

Jackson lost his record deal, film roles, collaborators.

In 2018 Justin Timberlake performed again in the Super Bowl. That same year, Moonves was forced to resign on charges of sexual harassment.

