Television Review | A peasant from Savo can be more than a relic of the Rillumarei

Youtube-characters also have names such as Forest Man and Machine Man. Savo residents produce content for their own channels and now appear in a documentary series Stupid engineers.

The series takes place in the forested corners of Tuusniemi. The leading character is Metsa Man, ie Timo Juvanen, a man in his fifties who was on sick leave from the factory due to work exhaustion. He takes care of his elderly father, his cat, forest work and his YouTube channel, where he films his daily chores and talks. The channel has more than 42,000 subscribers.

Kone Man lives next door, and a married couple Engineer Artsi and You in the neighboring municipality of Outokumpu. They continue the do-it-yourself mood of the series: the latter organize an event called Konepäivät in the summer, where tractors built by Arts are on display.

The four are familiar with each other, and the fifth is a neighbor in the pictures Simo. Others are helped by dropping Lumia from the roof of the shed or by building drums out of cans for a group of friends.

Series is Sanna-Sisko Tohkan handwriting. His previous works include, among others Salesman Jethroa and Lapland’s Sampo and the merchant’s lady series. Stupid engineers is, however, more closely related For the Finnish auction emperor and for its emphasized abundant mood.

However, one particularly frenzied monologue by Metsa Man has ended up, which even approaches carp-like dimensions: the talk slides into the undefined elite and how the poor are kicked in the head. Politics are not discussed in depth, although the desolation of the region is referred to a few times.

In the series more common denominators and empathy are sought than polemics. Metsa Man tells the camera about difficult school days, burnout and becoming an entrepreneur – not necessarily very different things from some influencers.

The uproar is mainly caused by the use of the language of the trumpeter. Metsa Man uses swear words briskly in his videos, for which he is also scolded.

The language is at the same time the most exhilarating part of the series. The machines are referred to by affectionate names: Solifer’s moped is Solikka, David Brown’s tractor Taavetti and Massey Ferguson’s Massikka. There are sayings from trumpeters such as “leave five idle children to cry”. English is also slipped in between.

Forest Man tried making videos entirely in English at first, but later switched to the Savo dialect. “It’s probably a fascination for people who suck,” he says himself.

This must be true. Especially when a peasant from Savoie can be more than a relic of the rillumarei. The dialect also lends itself to emotional speech.

Correction 27 October 2022: Mechanic Artsi and Sine live in Outokumpu, not Tuusniemi.