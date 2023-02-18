Television Review | A nostalgic documentary about fans of Eastern cars reeks of a remnant of a bygone world

The documentary introduces people who are fond of Eastern cars. The subject could have been given much more background.

Motor and clothes have told about social status and one’s own thinking. So what do the people who drive an old Soviet Lada, a Czech Škoda, an East German Trabanti, or another creation of the Eastern Bloc represent in modern times?

Bulgarians Boris Missirkov and Georgi Bogdanov document The cars we drove to capitalism (2021) marches out those who are still enamored with the tin cows produced by the socialist industry of Liuda.

A Russian woman posts photos on Instagram in which she poses in Soviet-era clothes with cars from that time. A couple of guys restore old cars in Yankee style. They have installed hydraulic suspension on the station wagon Lada.

A wealthy Bulgarian has restored a cheap Ukrainian little Zazi (Jalta in Finland) into a luxury car. The work required the expertise and input of 30 people.

Major some of the other interviewees are elderly people whose nostalgia is personal. A German couple remembers how in 1989 they drove in a line of Wartburgs and Trabants to Prague and through that to West Germany. They really fit the title of the documentary.

The nostalgia of some others seems to veer in the direction that they would rather drive back to the time of socialism.

In Bulgaria, the authors’ homeland, we visit a large museum full of cars and other memories from the days of socialism. We meet an artist in the Czech Republic David Cernywhose sculpture consists of a Trabant cast in bronze and raised on its feet.

You don’t go to Finland, even though at least a dozen years ago there were more than 2,000 Ladas in traffic here. Instead, we meet a Norwegian rally driver who competed in Škoda.

Document was originally made in conjunction with the exhibition at the Bulgarian National Gallery. That might explain why nostalgia is more important than information. Maybe the information was in the show.

Most of the people’s names are only told in connection with the end credits, almost all cars’ brands are not mentioned at all. The whole remains fragmented.

The subject could have been put into the background and thought about even superficially. The automotive industry interestingly represented the consumer culture of the Soviet Union and the satellites, which in its individual focus was at odds with the ideals of the idea.

Production was gradually increased Stalin’s after death in response to the demands of the people. But the documentary doesn’t say anything like that. It is not even mentioned that most of the car brands are still manufactured.

Described the advanced age of the people is not the only thing that makes the documentary feel like a relic of a bygone world.

Private driving is not very sexy in the age of climate change and environmental crisis.

