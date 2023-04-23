Television Review | A multi-talented creator gets stuck in the life of a family with children – the Renki series comedy could be even cuter

Screenwriter Leo Viirret came up with the idea for the Renki series when his own everyday life started to fall on top of him.

All starting with the car’s windshield wipers.

In eight parts Hired manin the Uusimaa tax officer of the year Petri Nieminen (Eero Ritala) live busy peak years. Family life, work and the chores related to maintaining a single-family house are slowly draining the man’s juices. Wife Anne, who works as an art teacher (Crete Salminen) is at a similar point.

While looking for a repairman for the car’s broken wiper mechanism, Petri runs into Jaska (Joonas Saartamo), from hands to a handy author. Suddenly, there is a solution to unpleasant everyday problems: Jaska can handle both repair and renovation work – and cheaply. The only problem is that the helpful ubiquitous planer wants the payment in the dark.

Petri Nieminen (Eero Ritala, left) and renki Jaska (Joonas Saartamo).

However, the temptation of an easier everyday life is too strong, and so Petri abandons his morals and makes a deal with Jaska.

In the Renki series Petri and Anne’s life is shown as a laborious grind, actually a typical example of a fulfilling family life. The duo’s communication is apparent: they talk about things but don’t. Under the surface, something constantly rubs, but it doesn’t help but bite the tooth. In the end, that seems to be the biggest problem and the reason why things are going the way they are.

Little by little, the coachman intrudes deeper into the lives of the Niemistes, first living upstairs and gradually also among the family members. It especially pushes Petri into a crisis, where his own masculinity and place in the family are questioned.

Perspective to the events is mostly Petrin. That’s exactly what works in a dramatic comedy as an incendiary for comedy. Petri’s hustle and bustle is mostly kind frolicking and good-natured laughter.

Sometimes the thrill is even on the tiring side. Matters of taste, but the subject matter would surely result in an even edgier and more cutting comedy.

The twenty-minute episodes are at their best in the encounters between Petri, who is bouncing around, and Jaska, who is cool. Jaska’s presence prompts the docile office rat to carry out a remarkable macho project, which he imagines that others – especially Anne – are waiting for.

Anne’s role in the equation is quite traditional. She watches her husband adjust, supporting and judging by turns, but of course stumbles herself.

Pete Riskin directed by the series, there are also shades of punk, as Jaska’s motives are gradually revealed. However, they remain somewhat vague.

In terms of the whole, there are also a few side characters, such as unnecessary filler Riku Nieminen presented by the conscious Nude model Zeus.

Male along with the crisis Hired man certainly resonates with many people who live or have lived through the peak years. It’s easy to identify various big and small pain points of families with children, such as the eternal struggle over the division of household chores and responsibilities, when it’s always the other one who gets away with it easier.

It is not difficult to identify with the plight of Petri, who constantly drifts into his discomfort zone in the face of everyday problems: when he solves one, there are two new ones already waiting.

In the tire there are a lot of personal observations, admits the screenwriter who created the series Leo Viirret.

“I have noticed that often private matters are very common. They are recognized.”

Tires while writing, there was some kind of feeling of inadequacy at the bottom.

“In March 2019, I was sitting on the bus on the way to a business meeting, and on the same day there was still something to do with the children. I had problems with the car, and things related to the car and repairs seem really disgusting. I remember thinking that there was a person who could be hired to do all those difficult and unpleasant jobs,” says Viirret.

“Then I came up with the idea for the series: a somewhat clumsy guy living in the peak years ends up hiring a ring, and what follows.”

How much of yourself is there in the character?

“Generally speaking, if you want to write something, you have to put yourself in the game in some way. Whether it’s a drama or a comedy.”

To series ended up including various plot elements that Viirret or his acquaintances had come across in their own everyday life. These include, for example, the windshield wiper problem that initiates the events.

“It’s a real event. But like Petri, I just didn’t resort to any shady business.”

Renki, Elisa Viihde Viaplay.