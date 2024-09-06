Television Review | A mother hits her child, then the devil himself strikes

Television rating|Netflix’s The Deliverance combines The Exorcist-style horror with booze-fueled single-parent drama. The combination does not work without friction.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Netflix’s The Deliverance takes an ambitious approach to exorcism. A single mother (Andra Day) has three children, debt, a substance abuse problem and a mother with cancer (Glenn Close). The film is based on the case of Latoya Ammons, where the children claimed to have been spreading and speaking in strange voices. Director Lee Daniels is also known for the film Precious (2009).

The devil expulsion from the human body, i.e. exorcism, has regressed to the margins or b-class antics in horror films.

Produced by Netflix The Deliverance is a long overdue ambitious tune on the subject.

It almost sticks to the crucifix Exorcist (1973) with seriousness, throwing a fresh ingredient into the mix: a dark-skinned, violent single mother in the suburbs of an industrial city.

EbonyllA (Andra Day) has three minor children, a lot of debt, a substance abuse problem and a very short face.

On top of that, Ebony’s white mother, cancer-stricken Alberta (Glenn Close) lives under the same roof and teaches Ebony about Christianity.

The family has recently moved into the house. Something scary is brewing in the basement, but that doesn’t stop the little boy Andre (Anthony B. Jenkins) from hanging out there with an imaginary friend.

At the beginning of the dinner table scene, Andre misses his absent father and immediately receives a slap in the mouth from his mother. Blood is flowing.

More bumps appear on the children, and soon a social worker arrives. Ebony denies everything. Eyes turn to the forces of darkness, but no one believes that, not even Ebony herself.

THE Deliverance states in its opening and closing texts that it was inspired by real events in the state of Indiana in 2011.

According to Time magazine mother of three children Latoya Ammons said that he had witnessed his children, among other things, levitating and speaking in strange voices. Outsiders also said that they had seen phenomena similar to what Ammons described in the family’s house.

Ammons blamed the devil, a claim the children echoed. The Child Protection Agency did not believe the words and took custody of the offspring.

In the end, the priest actually performed an exorcism on the mother and children in the church.

“ Glenn Close’s role performance as a creepy grandma is memorable.

Quite thick background, but fortunately the film achieves credibility from completely different sources than the alleged facts.

Supervisor Lee Daniels let’s remember the ghetto tragedy of two Oscar winners Precious (2009), whose title character’s riddles ranged from overweight to teenage pregnancy and incest.

With the same certainty, Daniels carries the family drama of the beginning of the film. The mother drinks, the grandmother yells and scolds the young male nurse, the children are in pain. Lee Daniels has an eye for directing both novice and veteran actors.

And apparently also for spine-tingling body horror shocks.

There is a long tradition of tackling the problems of poverty and remoteness with horror. Worse for the poor, the Texas chainsaw was howling at the bottom.

The actors qualify. Glenn Close’s rough role performance as a hair-raising grandmother who lost her hair to a cytostat will definitely be remembered for the next day.

Glenn Close plays the grandmother of the family.

Supernatural its share of horror The Deliverance takes quite a long time. When it finally comes, it’s going to be a great disappointment.

Everything diabolical is exposed in an almost carnivalesque manner. The film for adults slips on the side of teenage horror.

In those moments I longed Hereditary (2018), which also brought together a demon and an unstable mother. Supervisor Ari Aster’s the minimal harshness made the work one of the best horror films of recent times.

The fact that in exorcism movies Satan cannot be left to roam the world with his power also eats away at the end. Like, for example, the can of a serial killer.

Deliverance. Netflix. K16. ★★★