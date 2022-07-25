Television Review | A man suffering from an age crisis finds a purpose in his life as a police officer – The Rookie series has been a success in the USA, perhaps because of its mediocrity

The American series, which started in 2018, already has its fifth season and the first spin-off in its home country in the fall.

John Nolan receives divorce papers and finds himself in the middle of a bank robbery on the same day. The Rookie -series protagonist finds his calling at the same time: he applies to become a police officer.

The American series, which started in 2018, already has its fifth season and the first spin-off in its home country in the fall, The Rookie: Feds. Longevity speaks to the popularity of the series – and possibly also to its quality: The Rookie the average production doesn’t really stand out from other serial entertainment.

Nolan’s in addition, two other rookies and their couples are followed. Each episode investigates stabbings, domestic violence cases, kidnappings and relationships between police officers.

The venue, Los Angeles, features the obligatory tourist photos, police department and street scene.

The Rookie the juju is that the main character starts as a police recruit in his forties. An actor with effortless charisma Nathan Fillionwhich is known among other things Castle– series (2009–2016) from the title part, carries the constant old age jokes with honor.

John Nolan is made not only an “old” but also an old-fashioned ideal policeman: The Rookie the main character first uses speech and only then uses a weapon. However, the latter is also reached quite often.

The Rookie, MTV Katsomo. (K12)