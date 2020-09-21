Television review A food program exploring the relationship between food and religion is an invigorating novelty

In the Swedish series Heavenly Good, several experts will be interviewed, and in addition to the food speech, the dishes related to the period will be cooked.

For many diet has taken on convergent meanings in life today. Religions have always included, in addition to Christianity, strict regulations on the human diet as well. That most fundamental religious prohibition on eating man is already imposed in the Bible In the book of Moses.

“You are free to eat from all the trees in the garden. Only eat of the tree that gives knowledge of good and evil. ”

Swedish series Heavenly good is an invigorating novelty in the flow of various food programs. That’s a cook Johanna Westman and a journalist specializing in religion and views Anna Lindman examine the relationship between food and religion, why such prohibitions on eating have been imposed on believers throughout history.

Diet is today strongly a matter of identity, but also in religions, food has traditionally built an identity and shown boundaries to other factions. There is also a practical explanation for many dietary regulations.

The first episode, which focuses on eating meat, asks what the gods think about us killing animals to eat meat. The episode recounts the most obvious basics: almost one in three people is, for religious reasons, a vegetarian of some degree, the most meat-eating Christians whose god, after biting that apple, just doesn’t care what the believers poke into their mouths anyway. Bread and vegetables are allowed in almost all religions.

The following episodes always focus on one religion at a time and deepen knowledge. An interesting piece of information, for example, is that according to the Qur’an, the Prophet avoided wheat flour.

The only annoyance is that just under half-hour episodes don’t fit everything. In addition to the interviews with so-called experienced experts, more historical, archival-scented information would have been needed.

Heavenly Good, Yle Fem at 6.30pm and Yle Areena.