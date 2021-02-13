Television review A fine documentary about 100-year-old Serbian Radio Beograd does not background or explain

Marija Stojnić’s documentary about Radio Beograd is a multi-level audiovisual seduction.

Paragraph The 100-year-old state-owned Radio Beograd is one of the oldest radio stations still operating in Europe.

Its history is very special. Officially, Radio Beograd has already broadcast the program in five different countries: the first fifteen years in the Kingdom of Yugoslavia and the last fifteen years in the Republic of Serbia.

Much of the history of radio was missed by the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia – and this is Marija Stojnićin in a great documentary Radio Beograd – talk so I can see you (2019).

Located in the center of Belgrade, the capital, the Art Deco-style radio house, elevated to a cultural monument, is like a museum of the socialist era with its worn interiors.

The story written and directed by Stojnić has no narrator and no interviewees, no background and no textual expansion. It also goes without saying what is being done at Radio Beograd, which began in September 1924, and how it has achieved its obvious institutional status.

No explanation is needed in this context, as the documentary, structured by sluggish “scenes,” is a multi-level audiovisual seduction in which sound and image carry equal weight.

Stojnić also makes extensive use of the radio’s extensive archives – and the realization that he has described listening to the radio in various private spaces as interludes.

