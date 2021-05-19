Thursday, May 20, 2021
Television review A fashionable man is not a belly, reminiscent of a swinging archive program from the 1970s

May 19, 2021
Culture|Television review

The Fashion Regatta program provides an overview of summer 1972 fashion.

Fashion in recycling cycles, the style of the 1970s has often made a comeback. Or at least something that is thought to be 70s. After all, fashion lives in time, and retro always accumulates its own layers from the present moment.

But what did 70s fashion really look like? The answer is given by the Tampere Mannequin and Photo Model Association in the program Fashion regatta, a review of summer 1972 fashion (1972). The purpose is to present fashion in comfortable moods, says the president of the association Allan Vuorinen.

And then to the point: Sly & The Family Stone Higher puts its funk in, the mannequins spinning Reijo Paukun according to the choreography. Going is really liberated and swinging.

The happy open-mindedness continues in the way women dress. For women, everything is in fashion: long and short skirts, pants and overalls. Nice!

The fashion show filmed in Pasila’s studio had modern choreographies.Picture: Arja Lento, Yle

But men are crammed into narrower frames. A fashionable man is not belly, nor lazy, aligned.

What about the absolute fashion accessory of summer 1972? It’s a sailor’s swing, of course!

Living Archive: Fashion from the 1970s, Theme at 11:15 pm and Arena.

.
