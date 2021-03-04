Television review A documentary about the world-famous Liverpool club exudes nostalgic history

Before as The Cavern Club, founded in Liverpool in 1957, finally closed its doors in 1973, one Finnish band had time to perform: the President of the Republic.

Building a parking lot on the site of a historic music club is now understood as a cultural scandal. Destroy now the legendary basement cave where the Beatles who played 292 gigs were found there!

The number of performances is also explained by the fact that The Beatles, who have increased their skills and popularity, also played lunch gigs at the Cavern from the beginning, which drew the club-packed culinary enthusiasts.

Liverpool during the golden age of The Mersey Beat, named after the Mersey River flowing into the bay, there were hundreds of active bands in the city. The city and its most famous club became the center of pop music and youth culture that revolutionized its time.

Time, however, drove past it, reminiscent of a documentary (2019) recounting the history of the club with Liverpool forces and local pride.

The original The cavern’s brick and vaulted arches were utilized when the new The Cavern Club was built on the same street and the Cavern Pub, which has been providing live music every day for decades.

They are queued up by countless tribute bands from all over the world, including Finland, who respect The Beatles.

Hardly anywhere else can the most stunning history of pop music be cherished, both as thrillingly and as genuinely imitated as in Liverpool and Cavern.

