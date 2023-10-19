Television Review | A despised family sells painkillers fueling the opiate crisis: Netflix’s new series resembles Successon

The capitalism-critical version of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic story fails.

Fictional Usher’s family resembles the despised Sackler’s kindred. Destruction of the House of Usher -series, a family-run company sells painkillers that fuel the opiate crisis, just like the Sacklers’ pharmaceutical companies in the real world.

In connection with the Ushers, another family clan is also often referred to: the fictional Roy family. The eight-part horror series resembles a drama series Succession. In both, the descendants of the admired patriarch have grown crooked and compete for their father’s popularity.

Although The Netflix series finds reference points in the present, it is based on someone who lived in the 19th century Edgar Allan Poe to the texts. Poe’s story of the same name serves as the frame of the mini-series, and elements appearing in the gothic writer’s other texts are embedded in the series: characters, poems, ways of death and a raven.

Family patriarch Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) summons the public prosecutor (Carl Lumbly) to the dilapidated mansion to hear a confession. A man suffering from panic states recounts the events that have led to the deaths of his six adult children, among others.

Standing next to Roderick is his sister Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell), and a mysterious woman lurks in the background of the events (Carla Gugino). The prosecutor, on the other hand, has been trying to hold the company accountable for years.

Bruce Greenwood plays Roderick, patriarch of the Usher family, who suffers from fear states.

In the origin story Usher’s mansion itself seems like a cursed structure from which escape is impossible for the siblings. In the reinterpretation, Roderick and Madeline are the targets of a more abstract and self-chosen curse: the greedy demon of capitalism that puts profits above all else.

Poe’s stories have turned into a kind of morality. First evil gathers worldly rewards, then evil gets its reward.

A mysterious woman (Carla Gugino) lurks in the background of the events.

Series directed by Mike Flanagan is known, among other things, for the film Doctor Sleep (2019) as well as his horror series, such as The Haunting of a Hill House (2018). The first mentioned bottom by Stephen King to the novel, and the latter version Shirley Jackson. So Flanagan has relied on famous horror writers before.

With Poe, he fails. The original story is heavy on suspense, but the Netflix version is just heavy. Poe quotes don’t fit naturally into a conversational narrative, and adult children’s imaginative ways of dying have more of a joke flavor than horror.

Horror has proven to be a fruitful way to discuss social issues in recent decades, but Destruction of the House of Usher uses criticism of capitalism like a fly swatter: it is waved as a sign that the flies are disgusted, but not a single one is swatted.

Destruction of the House of Usher, Netflix. (K16)