Television Review | A chilling film recounts moments of horror in a Thai dungeon in the summer of 2018

The junior soccer team was trapped in a national park cave. The drama is about a difficult rescue operation.

Drama

Incredible cave rescue ★★

The Cave, Thailand/Ireland 2019

TV2 at 21:00 and Yle Areena (K12)

Juniors a soccer team, 12 players and their coach, were trapped in a cave in a national park in Thailand in the summer of 2018.

The many twists and turns of the long and challenging rescue operation and cultural feelings are recounted by Tom Waller in a collaborative film An incredible cave rescue.

From the individual it is easier to construct a drama about a limited operation than, for example, about the tsunami of Christmas 2004, whose more than 230,000 victims included almost 200 Finns. Movies made about the tsunami tragedy seem to be rescue stories with a national focus.

Feeling stiff An incredible cave rescue in turn conveys the international nature of the operation. It depicts cooperation and emphasizes the heroism of the divers, but leaves the description of the young people trapped in the cave to a minimum.

In the movie there are also people who participated in rescue operations. Actor credits participated in the production Vesse Saastamoinen and a cave diver Mikko Paasiwho was both the first and the last rescuers to reach the outermost caves in the operation.

Paasi survived the diseases he got from the bacteria in the cave, but the rescue operation recently claimed the life of one Thai diver.