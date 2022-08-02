Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Television Review | A catchy and smooth mini-series was born from an old English mail train robbery, which doesn’t really offer any new interpretation

August 2, 2022
Culture|Television review

The Great Train Robbery, completed in 2013, tells the story of a train robbery whose record-breaking haul forced the police to arrest a cunning cop.

in England the mail train robbery in August 1963 was like something out of a movie: unexpected, cunningly executed, almost non-violent and with a record-breaking amount of loot. The masked men who stopped the night train from Scotland near London received about 60 million pounds in today’s money, or about 70 million euros, in used banknotes.

The big catch was also one of the group’s “mistakes”, as leading politicians and the police could not leave the robbery unsolved at any cost. This is hinted at in the BBC mini-series The Great Train Robbery (2013) also by mission chief designer Bruce Reynolds (Luke Evans), for whom, according to his own words, less than the “crime of the century” that ended up on the front pages would have been enough.

Dozens of books have been published and series, films and games have been made about the Great Train Robbery, which has become almost mythical over time. Consisting of two one and a half hour television movies The Great Train Robbery doesn’t really add anything, doesn’t offer a new interpretation.

I will be rewarded Broadchurch– who created and wrote the series by Chris Chibnall the snappy, smooth and sometimes exciting compaction still has its advantages – or rather two. The first true film A Robber’s Tale tells about the planning and execution of the robbery, the second A Copper’s Tale about the sticky-started, under-pressure criminal investigation of the robbery.

There are many characters on both sides, but Chibnall wisely focuses mainly on two, the gentlemanly Reynolds and crime inspector Tommy Butler (Jim Broadbent). They operate on different sides of the law, but are determined, meticulous leaders of the special forces they assemble.

In reality, the later star of the robbery had escaped from prison in 1965 Ronald Biggswho fled abroad for 36 years in public and, among other things, sang two songs in a movie about the punk band Sex Pistols The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle.

Biggs’ role in the robbery was still minor, and it still is In Robber’s Tale. However, he tried to leave that in his shadow, because he died on the day of the film’s premiere in December 2013.

The Great Train Robbery, C More

Totally dedicated to his work and living with his mother, Detective Inspector Tommy Butler (Jim Broadbent) led a team that solved a well-executed robbery of a mail train. Picture: World Productions

