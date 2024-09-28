Television Review | A bloody novelty series about ancient Rome was born with a big budget

Television rating|Those About to Die takes you to ancient Rome, a world of intrigue and gladiators.

Those About to Die. MTV Katsomo and MTV3 Sat 28.9. at 22:35.

★★★

Always every now and then the roads of the entertainment industry lead to Rome. A historical drama series is now about the ancient Romans Those About to Die (2024).

Made with a significant budget, the series consisting of ten episodes takes place in the first century of our era. At least the eruption of the volcano Vesuvius and the completion of a new fine arena are included.

Rome was also prominently featured on zero. Then by Ridley Scott directed film Gladiator (2000) became a huge success and a TV series Rome (2005–2007) gained popularity and appreciation. Rome was more serious than fast-paced and entertaining Those About to Die.

The sequel, directed by Scott, will premiere next November Gladiator II. What does the rise of Rome say about the world? Or maybe we just come back to it at regular intervals.

Post is of course different than it used to be. In twenty years, computers have developed considerably. They are also used more. The arenas where races and gladiator fights take place in the series look more plush but sometimes also a little unreal. Usually Those About to Die is pleasant to watch.

As in Rome the new series also describes the social whole. The events extend from top to bottom in the kingdom. The plot of the series is a loose combination of related plots. Gladiator fights, racing and betting organized on them play a big role.

Antiquity Rome is often depicted as a place of decadence, melodrama, intrigue and excess. Even now. Human souls are cheap. Power and money make the characters work, but sometimes also loyalty and love. Scenes of violence and sex are seen regularly.

The new series has been specially advertised With Anthony Hopkins. He plays, very well, the old emperor From Vespasian. At the beginning of the series, the emperor’s sons are waiting for the transfer of power to the next generation, although this was not the way things were done in Rome at the time. Hopkins is not seen nearly as much as one might expect based on advance marketing.

The old emperor’s sons are Titus (Tom Hughes) and Domitian (Jojo Macari). The tension between them is one of the driving forces of the plot. Domitian begins to cooperate with the unscrupulous bookie Tenax (Iwan Rheon) with. At the same time, we follow Kwame, who ends up at the gladiator school (Moe Hashim) and similar ones. Kwame has his own mission.

Half has directed episodes of the series Roland Emmerichwhich is remembered for example from movies Stargate (1994), Independence day – War of the Worlds (1996) and The Day After Tomorrow (2004).

Those About to Die is at its best an entertaining and thoughtless avalanche of action. For viewers who are interested in ancient Rome on some deeper level, it cannot be particularly recommended.