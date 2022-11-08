Television | Redrama, who is recovering from drug problems, leaves the special episode of Vain lääää program

Redrama has openly talked about his struggle with substances in public.

Only life – season, a special episode will be shown for the first time next Friday, where, according to Nelonen, “artists surprise each other with their song choices”.

Rap artist Redramathat is Lasse Mellberghowever, has dropped out of the episode.

Redrama has spoken openly about his drug addiction, and during the filming of the special episode, he wanted to focus on his health. He sent video greetings to his artist colleagues in Hirvensalmi, where he talks about his recovery:

“The situation is such that I have to put all the focus on my health and recovery. The illness I have is an emotional illness. There’s a lot more to it, and substance use is just a symptom of that deeper problem.”

Towards the end of the video greeting, Redrama becomes sensitive.

“Of course I would have liked to be involved, but… That week of ours will never be lost. And not our friendship, you all have shown that in a wonderful way again and again.”

Johannes Lahtela written by Redrama’s biography was published in August, and in it the artist revealed that he had taken a trip after 12 years of sobriety just before Only life descriptions. Ilta-Sanom the rapper said that he was sober during the filming, but his sobriety was broken again after the filming:

“I traveled at the beginning of the year, and then again after filming. In between I sharpened. At no point was it a permanent excursion, but individual excursions.”

He had not told the production company about it.

Only life -season participated this year in addition to Redrama Tommi Läntinen, Yona, Pete Parkkonen, Steep 69, Erika Vikman, Meiju Suvas and Mikko Alatalo.

Correction 8.11. at 12:06 p.m.: The article previously gave the wrong impression that Redrama had written his own biography. The work published by Otava was written by Johannes Lahtela.

