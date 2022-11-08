Wednesday, November 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television | Redrama, who is recovering from drug problems, leaves the special episode of Vain lääää program

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in World Europe
0

Redrama has openly talked about his struggle with substances in public.

Only life – season, a special episode will be shown for the first time next Friday, where, according to Nelonen, “artists surprise each other with their song choices”.

Rap artist Redramathat is Lasse Mellberghowever, has dropped out of the episode.

Redrama has spoken openly about his drug addiction, and during the filming of the special episode, he wanted to focus on his health. He sent video greetings to his artist colleagues in Hirvensalmi, where he talks about his recovery:

“The situation is such that I have to put all the focus on my health and recovery. The illness I have is an emotional illness. There’s a lot more to it, and substance use is just a symptom of that deeper problem.”

Towards the end of the video greeting, Redrama becomes sensitive.

“Of course I would have liked to be involved, but… That week of ours will never be lost. And not our friendship, you all have shown that in a wonderful way again and again.”

See also  Athletics World Championships | Concert-level pianist Mihambo saved Germany and former tennis player Mayer saved France's World Cup

Johannes Lahtela written by Redrama’s biography was published in August, and in it the artist revealed that he had taken a trip after 12 years of sobriety just before Only life descriptions. Ilta-Sanom the rapper said that he was sober during the filming, but his sobriety was broken again after the filming:

“I traveled at the beginning of the year, and then again after filming. In between I sharpened. At no point was it a permanent excursion, but individual excursions.”

He had not told the production company about it.

Only life -season participated this year in addition to Redrama Tommi Läntinen, Yona, Pete Parkkonen, Steep 69, Erika Vikman, Meiju Suvas and Mikko Alatalo.

The program “Only life” is presented by Nelonen, who, like Helsingin Sanomat, belongs to the Sanoma Group.

Correction 8.11. at 12:06 p.m.: The article previously gave the wrong impression that Redrama had written his own biography. The work published by Otava was written by Johannes Lahtela.

See also  Read the best with F+: Increased reading efficiency and a pugnacious ambassador

Read more: Should only life be let go of its suffering?

#Television #Redrama #recovering #drug #problems #leaves #special #episode #Vain #lääää #program

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The number of movie tickets sold over the November holidays was a record

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.