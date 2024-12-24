Here is our proposal to ensure that the lights are those of the Bethlehem and not those of a patrol car



12/24/2024



Updated at 05:32h.





Christmas Eve is both a great family night and a minefield. So much so that dinner menus are planned weeks in advance to avoid scenes that make you laugh at Puerto Hurraco. An increasingly complex task because not…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only