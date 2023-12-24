Television rating | The new crime series by the creators of Silla is of high quality, but leaves you feeling confused

The Swedish series Totuus is basically a quality production, but it doesn't seem to be able to find a hook for it.

Swedish– Danish Bridge-series was completed in 2017, but its traces are still carried in the spirit of the Nordic noir style. Or at least we try, frankly desperately.

Sometimes, of course, we succeed, but Swedish Truth (2023) is not convincing, even though its authors are even the same factors as at the time On the bridge. Or maybe that's why. Truthseries Camilla Ahlgren was Even the bridge key screenwriters.

Even the beginning arouses suspicion, even the theme music, an ethereal female voice singing hazy ambient. Even the name of the series (in Swedish Sanningen) could almost be a joke. The picture is light and cool, even though it's summer. There has to be some kind of hook, or isn't there?

Series playing the main role is the trump card Sofia Helinwhich is The bridge After the saga, managed to continue his career, although the role strongly marked him. She is Truth– also a policeman in the series, but with a completely different character from the restless Saga.

Iris, played by Helin, enters the picture badly traumatized because she has lost her loved one violently. An exact picture of the events is not given, but it is referred to in glimpses. Iris changes scenery and starts working at the Malmö police department.

He stays in his sister Kattis' trendy seaside home. Kattista is acting Time is ours familiar from the series Hedda Stiernstedt.

Helin is good in his role, even believable. Iris is serious, keeps the trauma inside and is otherwise quiet. There is an interesting tension between the siblings, and Kattis too has something to hide behind her beautiful facade.

Iris the new work unit investigates so-called cold cases, i.e. unsolved murders. A skull is found in the woods, and the group sets out to find out who it belongs to. The answer seems obvious even before more detailed studies are completed. A young boy once disappeared in the same regions.

Along with a more typical crime plot, it is predicted that Iris will have to face her husband's murderer. What has been Iris' share? Does he carry the guilt?

And do I even need to mention that Iris's work community has an unpleasant boss, this time a woman, Kerstin, played by Kajsa Ernst, also known for his many roles. Of course, Kerstin has handled the original investigation badly, and Iris gets to see her.

I only got to see three episodes out of six, so it's certainly possible that some more addictive juju will be revealed in the second half of the plot patterns.

This police team also has one nasty person. She is Kerstin's (Kajsa Ernst) boss.

I look my time is often mediocre and even downright bad crime series, because you can reset your head with them. Sometimes that's the best entertainment, like solving crossword puzzles.

Camilla Ahlgren has been a screenwriter, among other things Murder in Sandhamn in the series, which is this reliable crossword section. In truth her writing partner was a Norwegian-born husband Martin Asphaug, an old author himself. The third author is a rascal of the younger generation Alex Haridiwhose series include, among others Love and anarchy -comedy.

The careers of Asphaug and Ahlgren have followed the same routes in recent years Shipping company-soap series, and they have done together, among other things Gårmamma'sseries. Indeed hardly stays in one season.

Truth is basically a quality production, but it doesn't help reset the brain and doesn't offer a decent challenge either. It only represents a colorless middle ground where you count on the safe side.

Or at least we assume so.

The truth, MTV Katsomo+.