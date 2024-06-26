Television rating | The medieval fair documentary is like HBO’s hit series Succession with a weird geek vibe

Television rating|HBO’s documentary surprises with its cinematic execution.

of Texas the medieval fair is the largest of its kind in the United States. HBO’s recent three-part documentary Ren Faire tells about a struggle behind the scenes of the event, which looks sad but is deadly serious for the participants.

(By the way, in the Anglo-American world, medieval events are called “Renaissance fairs” – apparently because of the unpleasant connotations evoked by the Middle Ages.)

86 years old George Coulam dominates the Texas fair with its autocrat elkei. Anyone can be the boss, but few are the self-crowned king, the old man muses.

A completely unbearable man is mainly interested in humiliating his subordinates and looking for young sex partners with the power of erectile drugs.

Coulam owns the countries where the event takes place. In proper feudal style, a large part of the fair’s employees also live on the king’s property.

When Coulam finally hints at retirement, there are two candidates ready to ascend the throne: entertainment manager Jeff Baldwin and the one selling popcorn at the fair Louie Migliaccio.

The power struggle reminds in turns King Learin turn Succession for weird nerds.

At the medieval fair in Texas, fairy tale and reality mix.

From the medieval fair during the series, a miniature model of the United States, which has turned into a gerontocracy, is formed. The power should be torn from the bony claws, but the younger experimenters are not particularly convincing either.

Louie, who switched drugs to sugar-free Red Bull and smoking e-cigarettes, is like Kendall Roy incarnated, Succession a troubled prince. According to Louie, who looks to the future, the fair needs a new kind of buzz, such as burlesque and EDM gigs.

However, the heart of the story is in the car Shrek-Jeff crying to the songs of the musical, whose character has the pathos of an old amateur theater actor. No amount of loyalty to a cruel ruler seems to be enough.

Visually in style Ren Faire is different from most documentaries.

Instead of being a “fly on the roof”, the shooting aims for a cinematic epic effect. Taken out of context, it would sometimes be impossible to say, Are you watching a documentary or pure fiction.

The aesthetics are particularly far from a typical documentary stream, such as the corona spring hit From Tiger King.

More artistic liberties have been taken in shaping the narrative. The main characters’ inner feelings are staged as fantasy-like scenes with them.

The implementation method that openly emphasizes artificiality is certainly not suitable for every taste. Supervisor Lance Oppenheim (b. 1996) is in any case a self-spoken and brashly brilliant documentarian.

How Texas Medieval Fair? The saga is not over yet.

Without revealing too much, we can say that the publication of the series has had effect in the pecking order of the kingdom.

However, George Coulam’s crown is still undivided.

Ren Faire, Max.